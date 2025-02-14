Fish and Game schedules big game scoring day for March 13

It’s time again to see how your latest trophy animal measures up! Idaho Fish and Game is hosting a Big Game Scoring Day on Thursday, March 13, at the Southeast Region Office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Measuring for Boone & Crockett (rifle/pistol), Pope & Young (archery), and Longhunter Society (muzzleloader) will be conducted by certified measurers for entry into the big game record books. The service is free.

Interested members of the public may bring their antlers, horns, and skulls to the Fish and Game regional office in Pocatello on Wednesday, March 12, by 5 p.m. but no later than 9 a.m. on Thursday, March 13.

Items brought for measuring must be free of flesh and skin and must have been air-dried for 60 days. Please note that air-drying is not the same as freezer storage.

Information required at the time of drop-off includes:

hunter name

date of harvest

location of harvest, including big game unit, county, and state

owner name, address, and telephone number

guide’s name and address, if applicable.

All items must be picked up sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, March 14, unless special arrangements are made to pick up items at a different time.

Not sure your item is record-worthy? Bring it by anyway! For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.