SINGER/SONGWRITER and PRODUCER'S ALBUM, 'I KNOW SO,' AWAKENS the SENSES WITH CHAKRA-SHAKING SOUND and INTUITUVE LYRICS

Members of The Groovalution (from left to right): keyboardist Jeff Motley, guitarist Randy Boland, rapper Prodeje, and drummer Jody Giachello.

A Journey of Intuition and Self-Awakening, ‘I KNOW SO’ Explores the Balance Between Honoring Your Inner Truth and Connecting with What’s Here and Now.

Larrabee Studios feels super home-y. I call it the best place on earth because you have all the bells and whistles. You have incredible people to work with that can really bring the dream to life.” — ellee ven, singer, songwriter, and producer

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ellee ven and her band, The Groovalution, known for their layered lyrics and dimensional sound, are back with a collection of chakra-shaking tracks that embody the essence of self-awareness and living with clear intention. The eleven new songs, described as a fusion of luxury pop, hip hop and r & b, call listeners to let go, feel the beat, and ride the wave of pure musical energy.

About the Artist and Her Brand

ellee ven’s work is proof positive that a vested interest in self-expression and creativity can power an artistic vision. Her lifestyle brand called The Groovalution and her Give Into the Groove Foundation are branches of her mission to place CREATIVITY OVER EVERYTHING. ellee ven has also created The Virtual Quilt—a free, artistic installation that encourages global citizens to experience and digitally share art with the world.

Finding Yourself in the Beat

In a time when authenticity is the ultimate currency, ellee ven delivers a set of songs that dive deep into the human experience—knowing who you are, what you stand for, and embodying what truly matters. With lyrics that are both raw and relatable, songs including the title track from her most recent album, “I Know So”, empower listeners to embrace their own no-nonsense, unapologetic selves. Songs like “Highway Hypnosis” and “Wake Up Life” channel the dynamic pulse of life, weaving together stories of embracing adversity, shedding what no longer serves you and finding your bliss.

Turning Up the Heat

ellee ven and rapper Prodéje ignite the dance floor with "Chain Reaction", a high-energy track that blends infectious dance beats with a slick hip-hop edge. Pulsing with rhythm and attitude, the song rises like a bubble to the surface—unstoppable, electric, and made for movement.

A Week of What I Live For

I KNOW SO is ellee ven and The Groovalution’s fourth album recorded at the iconic Larrabee Studios in North Hollywood, CA. The band recently released a rockumentary entitled, A WEEK OF WHAT I LIVE FOR, that includes footage and interviews from recording sessions at Larrabee along with video of the band celebrating their work in New York City.

ellee ven’s commitment to recording at Larrabee, like every aspect of her music and The Groovalution, is a deliberate choice—designed to cultivate the ideal space for artistic collaboration at the highest level. “Larrabee Studios feels super home-y,“ ellee ven comments in the film. “I call it the best place on earth because you have all the bells and whistles. You have incredible people to work with that can really bring the dream to life.”

Stream the Songs

The new album, I Know So, is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and YouTube.

"I Know So," by ellee ven and The Groovalution

