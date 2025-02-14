Submit Release
News Search

There were 132 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,705 in the last 365 days.

UNITAR and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Financial Crime Prevention

14 February 2025, Geneva – On 12 February 2025, the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in combating money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. This landmark agreement aims to bolster Nigeria’s anti-money-laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing framework through strategic capacity-building initiatives, research collaborations and policy advisory support.

The agreement marks a significant step towards strengthening Nigeria’s financial integrity by leveraging UNITAR’s expertise in training and research. Under this partnership, UNITAR and NFIU will jointly develop and implement specialized training programmes, conduct research on emerging financial threats and provide technical assistance to enhance institutional frameworks.

Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto, Director of the UNITAR Division for Prosperity, highlighted the importance of this collaboration:

 This partnership with NFIU underscores UNITAR’s commitment to supporting global efforts in financial integrity and security. By combining UNITAR’s training expertise with NFIU’s operational capabilities, we aim to enhance Nigeria’s ability to combat financial crimes effectively.” - Ms. Mihoko Kumamoto

Ms. Hafsat Abubakar Bakari, Director and CEO of NFIU, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: 

Strengthening Nigeria’s anti-money-laundering, counter-terrorist financing, and counter-proliferation financing framework is a national priority, and this partnership with UNITAR brings invaluable support to our efforts. Together, we will implement cutting-edge training and research initiatives that will significantly enhance our ability to detect, prevent and combat financial crimes.” - Ms. Hafsat Abubakar Bakari

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UNITAR and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit Forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Financial Crime Prevention

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more