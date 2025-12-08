The CIFAL Global Network will hold the XXII Annual Steering Committee Meeting in London

The meeting will open on 9 December at the Corinthia Hotel with welcome remarks delivered by Ms Michelle Gyles-McDonnough, UN Assistant Secretary-General and Executive Director of UNITAR, Dr Vishwajeet Rana, CEO of Global Education and Chairman of CIFAL London, and Mr Alex Mejia, Director of UNITAR’s Division for People and Social Development and Head of the CIFAL Global Network.

The opening session will be followed by presentations from CIFAL Centres representing every global region. The programme will also include key highlights such as the CIFAL 2030 Foresight Lab, institutional visits, and numerous opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing among the Network’s 32 Centres worldwide.

Serving as the Network’s highest-level coordination forum, the Annual Steering Committee Meeting guides long-term planning, governance, and strategic development across the CIFAL Global Network. As the world approaches the final five years of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, this year’s meeting carries particular significance, reinforcing the Network’s mandate to strengthen human capacities and advance sustainable development at the local and regional levels.