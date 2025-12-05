Prosperity Alliance Singapore Global Leadership Forum Drives Collaboration and Innovation

A panel on technology, investment, and trends, moderated by Prosperity Alliance Singapore President Maggie Liu, brought together three industries:

Joseph Chen, Founder of Renren, mapped the trajectory of AI from symbolic reasoning to generative models, warning that AI will redefine labour markets and human value systems.

Miao Hong, Founding Partner of Silicon Valley Future Capital, identified generative AI as the engine of Silicon Valley’s next wave of innovation.

Ming Pan, Senior Vice President at East West Bank, offered a macroeconomic lens on emerging risks and opportunities.

Their discussion pointed to a decisive period ahead where AI breakthroughs and strategic investment will shape global growth.