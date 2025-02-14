Learn about owls March 8 at MDC's Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Owls are a fascinating and beneficial part of Missouri’s outdoors.

People can learn more about owls that are found in Missouri March 8 at the “Birds: Owl Prowl” program at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center. This program will be from 7-9 p.m. and is suggested for ages five and up. The Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Center is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson and is adjacent to MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery. People can register for the March 8 program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205900

During the indoors portion of this program, MDC Naturalist Leah Eden will discuss the species of owls found in Missouri and the interesting characteristics of these nocturnal birds of prey.

The program will conclude with a short hike on a nearby trail where people can listen and call for owls. Program participants should bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.

People can stay informed about upcoming programs put on by Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who want to sign up for text alerts from the Shepherd of the Hills Center or who want information about upcoming events can call 417-334-4865, ext. 0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.