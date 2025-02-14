Southern Ohio Port Authority President and His Wife Indicted After Investigation Uncovers Public Contract Bribes

COLUMBUS – The Scioto County Grand Jury handed down indictments Friday against the head of the Southern Ohio Port Authority and his wife, alleging they received bribes in return for awarding public contracts, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Robert P. Horton, who also heads the Scioto County Economic Development Department, faces 15 criminal counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, theft in office, telecommunications fraud, aggravated theft, money laundering, tampering with public records, tampering with evidence, bribery, having an unlawful interest in a public contract, and falsification.

Lioubov E. Horton faces 12 criminal counts, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, theft in office, telecommunications fraud, aggravated theft, money laundering, tampering with evidence, and having an unlawful interest in a public contract.

The indictment was filed Friday afternoon in Scioto County Common Pleas Court. Attorneys from the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) were appointed by the Scioto County Prosecutor to serve as special prosecutor in the case.

SIU launched its investigation after receiving a complaint alleging a potential unlawful interest in a public contract between the Southern Ohio Port Authority and an out-of-state company for a building at the Southern Ohio Aeronautical Regional Business Park, adjacent to the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport.

SIU determined hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes were made to Robert Horton through a shell company owned by his wife.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 130 convictions resulting in more than $10 million in restitution.

