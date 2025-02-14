Enhancing EOD Capabilities: OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek Conducts Specialized Training for the Border Service

Bishkek, 31 January 2025 – 31 experts from the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic enhanced their skills and knowledge to handle explosive ordnance at a specialized training on Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) conducted by the OSCE Programme Office in Bishkek, in collaboration with the U.S. Embassy. The training enhanced the operational capacity of EOD teams enabling them to perform their duties safely and effectively in accordance with international best practices.

Moreover, the training focused on the use of a newly procured EOD equipment, which was formally handed over to the Border Service to strengthen its ability to assess, neutralize, and mitigate explosive threats in high-risk environments.

The programme was structured into theoretical and practical components, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The theoretical sessions covered key topics such as:

Proper use and application of GPS devices for locating explosive devices;

Introduction to specialized EOD tools, including hook and line sets, metal detectors, and remote-controlled systems;

Storage and handling protocols for hazardous materials, in accordance with international safety standards;

Threat assessment procedures and vehicle response tactics, and more

Through simulated scenarios, EOD teams applied their theoretical knowledge in real-life operational settings, strengthening their ability to safely and efficiently neutralize explosive threats.

As part of a broader effort to support Kyrgyzstan in strengthening border security and countering threats posed by illicit trafficking and explosive hazards the training ensures that the Border Service’s EOD personnel are well-prepared to handle explosive threats with adherence to international safety protocols. The initiative was conducted under the OSCE’s ExB Borders SALW Project, which supports border security efforts through capacity-building and the provision of specialized equipment.