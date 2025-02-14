Towards Equality between Women and Men

With the support of the OSCE Mission to Skopje, the Parliament is making tangible progress toward equality between women and men, introducing new policies, strengthening oversight and advancing structural reforms.

On 11 February, the Parliamentary Committee on Equal Opportunities for Women and Men unanimously adopted the Parliament’s Action Plan for advancing equality between women and men for the period 2025-2027. [1]

“This marks the third consecutive Action Plan developed with the support of the OSCE Mission to Skopje and OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR), reinforcing the Parliament’s commitment to fostering equality between women and men,” says Ambassador Kilian Wahl, Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje

Marina Dimovska, Secretary General of the Parliament, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to fostering equal opportunities for all. “The Parliament, as the representative house of all citizens and the most important democratic institution, remains a leading force in promoting equality between women and men.”

The new Action Plan sets ambitious goals aimed at strengthening equality between women and men in political representation, legislative processes and oversight functions. These efforts also focus on strengthening the Parliament’s internal organization, including the establishment of a dedicated unit for equality between women and men, infrastructure improvements to support family-friendly policies for staff and MPs, and enhanced capacities for gender analysis. Key objectives include reinforcing ethical standards to prevent all forms of violence, encouraging male politicians to actively advocate for equality, and increasing public awareness on gender-related issues.

Since 2019, the OSCE Mission to Skopje and ODIHR have supported efforts to make the Parliament more inclusive, ensuring that the perspectives and priorities of both women and men are reflected in its work. The Parliament has introduced specialized training sessions on gender equality, a comprehensive manual on best practices[2], as well as induction training for newly elected MPs. The Gender Advisor post, established in 2023, ensures full-time and continuous support for policies that reflect the needs of all citizens.

These sweeping changes are shaping a fairer and more representative Parliament. An annual plenary session marking International Women’s Day keeps equality on the agenda, while gender-sensitive provisions in the Rules of Procedure help turn commitments into action. Regional exchanges further strengthen these efforts, fostering collaboration across borders to build more inclusive institutions.

The OSCE Mission to Skopje continues to support North Macedonia’s institutions in their efforts to embed gender-sensitive practices within policymaking, ensuring long-term progress towards equality and inclusivity.

[1]https://www.sobranie.mk/ns-newsarticle-usvoen-akciskiot-plan-za-unapreduvane-na-ramnopravnosta-megu-zenite-i-mazite.nspx

[2] https://www.osce.org/mission-to-skopje/500983