EastEnders working with Rethink Mental Illness on depression with psychotic symptoms storyline

TV soap EastEnders is set to air a storyline where character Phil Mitchell experiences depression with psychotic symptoms, with input from Rethink Mental Illness and other charities.

Phil, played by Steve McFadden, has withdrawn from family and friends in recent months following his marriage breakdown, and his son’s incarceration, which has seen his mental health decline.

In this new storyline, Phil will attempt to take his own life after experiencing depression and hallucinations.

To make sure the portrayal of Phil’s story is as accurate and sensitive as possible, EastEnders has been working closely with Rethink Mental Illness as well as The Samaritans, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), and Mind.

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer at EastEnders says: “We hope to demonstrate how mental health can affect anyone at any time. Steve’s performance is nothing short of extraordinary and has thoughtfully portrayed the complex realties of depression, and the experience of psychotic symptoms, with compassion and understanding.”

Kat Allin, Associate Director of Media & Campaigns at Rethink Mental Illness, says: "Phil's story serves as a powerful reminder that mental illness can affect anyone, highlighting how hard it can be to understand and cope with what's happening. Shame and confusion often push people into isolation at a time when they need support the most.

“Our hope is that Phil's story will resonate with viewers and spark meaningful conversations in homes across the country, encouraging people to rethink their perceptions of mental illness, recognise the signs that someone might be struggling, and the importance of seeking help early - before someone reaches crisis point."

Depression with psychotic symptoms is a mental illness also known as psychotic depression.

People living with it will usually experience symptoms of psychosis, known as delusions and hallucinations, and many common symptoms of depression, such as low mood, reduced concentration, and decreased motivation.

To learn more, read our depression with psychotic symptoms advice page.

If you need urgent support for your mental health, visit our get help now page.