Expedia Cruises in Norwalk Teams up with HX at the LA Travel & Adventure Show

HX and Expedia Cruises LA Travel Show Exclusive Discount Deal

Expedia Cruises in Norwalk Announces Collaboration with HX Expeditions at LA Travel & Adventure Show.

Expedition travel offers a unique way to explore remote destinations, said Mindy, HX Expeditions. Alfonso Aduna, Expedia Cruises Norwalk, added, This partnership makes adventures more accessible.” — Mindy Cummings and Alfonso Aduna

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedia Cruises in Norwalk has announced a collaboration with HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) for the upcoming LA Travel & Adventure Show, scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 22-23, 2025. This partnership will introduce attendees to HX Expeditions’ immersive adventure travel experiences and provide insights into sustainable expedition cruising.

The Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show is one of the leading travel expos in the country, bringing together industry professionals, travel experts, and exhibitors to present a variety of travel opportunities. The event will feature discussions on the latest travel trends, expert-led sessions, and appearances by well-known travel personalities, including Rick Steves and Josh Gates.

HX Expeditions Showcase at the LA Travel Show

As part of the event, representatives from Expedia Cruises will be available to provide insights into HX Expeditions’ approach to sustainable adventure travel. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore expert-led expedition itineraries, learn about off-the-beaten-path destinations, and discover how HX Expeditions integrates scientific research, cultural exchange, and environmental stewardship into each journey.

Interactive sessions at the Expedia Cruises booth will highlight:

Expedition Travel Insights – An in-depth look at the Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland, and Iceland expeditions, including the wildlife, landscapes, and cultural experiences that make each destination unique.

Sustainable Exploration – A discussion on how HX Expeditions prioritizes eco-friendly travel, with insights into initiatives such as low-emission cruising, wildlife conservation efforts, and partnerships with local communities.

Behind-the-Scenes Expedition Planning – A closer look at what goes into designing an immersive expedition experience, from selecting expert guides to coordinating scientific collaborations.

Attendees will have the chance to engage with travel consultants to learn more about HX’s voyages and how these expeditions provide a responsible and enriching way to explore some of the world's most remote destinations.

Event Participation & Contact Information

Representatives from Expedia Cruises will be available at the LA Travel & Adventure Show to provide attendees with detailed information on HX Expeditions and other travel opportunities.

For additional details, contact:

📞 Kristen Peacock, Senior Travel Consultant

📧 kpeacock@expediacruises.com | ☎ (562) 553-3592

📞 Nabila Rangoonwala, Travel Consultant

📧 nrangoonwal@expediacruises.com | ☎ (949) 979-5003

📞 Alfonso Aduna, Manager

📧 socalnorwalk@expediacruises.com | ☎ (562) 249-8377

🌐 Visit: expediacruises.com/socalnorwalk

About Expedia Cruises

Expedia Cruises, a division of Expedia Group, operates as a full-service travel agency specializing in cruises, resorts, and vacation packages. Established in 1987 as CruiseShipCenters and rebranded in 2020, Expedia Cruises maintains a network of independently owned franchise locations across North America.

The Norwalk travel store, established in 2024, is located at 12840 Rosecrans Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650. For more information, contact the office at (562) 249-8377 or toll-free at (866) 787-9009.

Expedia Cruises provides travelers with personalized planning services, access to exclusive promotions, and rewards through the Expedia Rewards program. The franchise network combines local expertise with Expedia’s global travel resources, ensuring travelers receive comprehensive assistance when booking ocean and river cruises, all-inclusive resorts, and guided tours.

