Expedia Cruises to Hire 50 Travel Consultants in Norwalk, California

NORWALK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expedia Cruises, the world's leading travel agency brand, is excited to announce that it is hiring 50 travel consultants for its new franchise location in Norwalk, California. The company is seeking passionate and experienced travel professionals to join its team and help customers plan their dream vacations.

The new Expedia Cruises franchise is located at 12840 Rosecrans Ave, just off I-5 exit 138. The store offers a wide range of travel options, including cruises, tours, flights, resorts, and more.

"We are thrilled to be opening our new franchise location in Norwalk and to be creating 50 new jobs in the community," said Mr. Aduna, owner of the Expedia Cruises franchise in Norwalk. "We are looking for talented and enthusiastic travel consultants who are passionate about helping people plan their dream vacations. If you are looking for a rewarding career in the travel industry, we encourage you to apply."

Expedia Cruises offers its travel consultants a comprehensive training program, competitive compensation and benefits package, and the opportunity to grow their careers in the travel industry.

To learn more about the travel consultant positions available at Expedia Cruises in Norwalk, please visit the following website:

https://www.expediaagents.com/en-US/900328

