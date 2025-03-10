Rabbit Creek Market raised over $34,000 in 2024, supporting local Tallahassee nonprofits and showcasing the power of small businesses in community giving.

We're deeply grateful to our customers and vendors for helping us reach this achievement and demonstrate the positive impact small businesses can have on the community.” — Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rabbit Creek Market Raises Over $34,000 for Local Tallahassee Nonprofits in 2024

Rabbit Creek Market, a thriving small business in Tallahassee, has proven that local businesses can have a profound impact on their communities. Through store sales, events, and vendor collaborations, the market successfully raised over $34,000 in 2024, benefiting local nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting the Tallahassee area.

A Small Business with a Big Heart

More than just a vintage market, Rabbit Creek Market is a community-driven business that believes in giving back. Throughout the year, the market partnered with local artisans, vendors, and customers to generate funds for nonprofits focused on education, community support, and social services.

"This milestone is a testament to how small businesses can make a big difference," said Renee Miller, Owner of Rabbit Creek Market. "We are incredibly grateful for the support of our customers and vendors who helped us give back to the Tallahassee community."

Supporting Local Causes

The funds raised in 2024 will provide vital support for local nonprofit organizations, helping to fund programs and services that directly benefit Tallahassee residents. Rabbit Creek Market’s success highlights the power of small businesses as agents of positive change, reinforcing the idea that shopping locally can make a meaningful impact.

Comments from the Owner

Looking Ahead

Rabbit Creek Market remains committed to community giving and engagement, planning future fundraising efforts to continue its mission of supporting Tallahassee nonprofits.

The market welcomes visitors to explore its curated selection of antiques, artisan crafts, and unique home décor while contributing to a business that prioritizes community impact.

Rabbit Creek Market is located at 2811 Capital Circle NE, Tallahassee, FL, 32308, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 6 PM and Sunday from 12 PM to 6 PM.

For more details, visit their website.

