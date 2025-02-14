Courier Network Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability with Long-Term Support for Evertreen’s Reforestation Projects

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNW – Courier Network, a leading provider of time-critical logistics solutions, is proud to reaffirm its commitment to environmental sustainability through its ongoing partnership with Evertreen. As a long-term supporter of Evertreen’s reforestation initiatives, CNW Global has been sponsoring tree-planting projects for the past four years, making a tangible impact on global reforestation efforts.

To date, CNW has contributed to the planting of 30,013 trees across eight countries, including Mozambique, Honduras, Kenya, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Brazil, Madagascar, and Nepal. These efforts have led to an estimated 19,211.70 tonnes of CO₂ being offset and the creation of 3,751.63 working hours for local communities, further enhancing sustainable employment opportunities.

"At CNW, we recognize the importance of corporate responsibility in addressing climate change. Through our partnership with Evertreen, we are not only reducing our environmental footprint but also supporting communities by creating stable job opportunities," said Philippe Grinstein, COO of CNW.

Evertreen, an innovative technology platform, enables individuals and companies to combat deforestation by planting trees remotely and tracking their growth via satellite monitoring. This allows for real-time updates on tree health, carbon absorption, and ecosystem development, ensuring transparency and long-term environmental impact.

"CNW has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to sustainability through its continued support of our reforestation projects. Their contributions have significantly advanced our mission to fight global warming and restore ecosystems worldwide," stated Luca Giordaniello, Co-Founder of Evertreen.

As CNW continues to expand its industry-leading logistics services, its dedication to sustainability remains a core pillar of its corporate values. By partnering with organizations like Evertreen, CNW Global is taking proactive steps to drive positive change for the planet and future generations.

To explore CNW’s Evertreen Forest, click here.



About CNW

CNW is a premier provider of expedited logistics solutions, offering services such as Next Flight Out (NFO), On-Board Courier, Air Charter, Helicopter Charter, and On-Demand Trucking. With over 38 years of expertise, CNW operates globally, ensuring time-sensitive deliveries with unparalleled reliability. The company serves critical industries such as semiconductors, automotive, aerospace, medical devices, and manufacturing, delivering round-the-clock service 365 days a year.

For more information, visit www.cnwglobal.com.



