Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Feb. 25 and March 4 and 18, 2025

MARYLAND, February 14 - For Immediate Release: Friday, February 14, 2025

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

Feb. 25, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is Feb. 24 at 2 p.m.

March 4, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 3 at 2 p.m.

Bill 6-25 , Consumer Protection - Defective Tenancies as Deceptive Trade Practices , would expand the definition of “person” to include a landlord, clarify consumer goods and services including rental housing, remove the exemption for defective tenancies or complaints related to landlord-tenant matters, clarify the enforcement and penalties under Chapter 11 and Chapter 29, and generally amend County law related to consumer protection.

Bill 3-25, Homeowners' Tax Credit - County Supplement - Amendments, would alter eligibility requirements to receive the County's supplement to the Homeowners' Tax Credit, alter the amounts of the County's supplement to the Homeowners' Tax Credit, and generally amend tax credits available to County residents.

March 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is March 17 at 2 p.m.

Sectional Map Amendment (SMA) H-153 to implement the approved and adopted 2024 Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science.

to implement the approved and adopted 2024 Great Seneca Plan: Connecting Life and Science. Bill 4-25, Administration - Surveillance Technology - Acquisition and Use by the County , would require the submission of impact reports, and the adoption of regulations, prior to the acquisition, funding, or use by the County of certain surveillance technology, limit the acquisition and use of facial recognition technology by the County consistent with state law, require annual reports and public hearings regarding surveillance technology, and generally amend the law regarding the acquisition, funding, and use of surveillance technology by the County.

Bill 5-25, Demolition Tax for Affordable Housing Production, would establish an excise tax on certain demolitions and renovations of single-family homes, specify the uses of tax revenues for affordable housing initiatives, and generally amend the law concerning taxation.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).

