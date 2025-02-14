Derby Barracks / Lew and Lascivious Conduct with Child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A5000685
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1/30/25
INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child
ACCUSED: Rodney Libbey
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/3/25 the Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Children and Families received a report of suspected sexual abuse. A joint investigation commenced and on 2/14/25 Rodney Libbey was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. He is due in court on 3/25/25.
COURT ACTION: N
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/25 at 0830
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT:IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.