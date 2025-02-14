Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Lew and Lascivious Conduct with Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5000685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner                       

STATION: Derby                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 1/30/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

 

ACCUSED: Rodney Libbey                                             

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/3/25 the Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Children and Families received a report of suspected sexual abuse. A joint investigation commenced and on 2/14/25 Rodney Libbey was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. He is due in court on 3/25/25.

 

 

COURT ACTION:  N

COURT DATE/TIME:   3/25/25 at 0830       

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:IMAGE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

