Derby Barracks / Lew and Lascivious Conduct with Child

CASE#: 25A5000685

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Corporal Christopher Pilner

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/30/25

INCIDENT LOCATION: Barton

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Rodney Libbey

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/3/25 the Vermont State Police and Vermont Department of Children and Families received a report of suspected sexual abuse. A joint investigation commenced and on 2/14/25 Rodney Libbey was arrested and charged with Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child. He is due in court on 3/25/25.

COURT ACTION: N

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/25 at 0830

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

