St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Public Assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4000967
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Aremburg
STATION: St Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 2/6/25 between 1515-1545 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, St Johnsbury Center
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Kinney Drugs
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/7/25 Troopers from the St Johnsbury took a late report of a retail theft that occurred at Kinney Drugs in St Johnsbury Center. The store reported approximately $215 worth of merchandise stolen.
Troopers are requesting the public's assistance identifying the individual involved.
Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Aremburg with the Vermont State Police- St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-311 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VT State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
