St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A4000967 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Aremburg STATION: St Johnsbury CONTACT#: 802-748-3111 DATE/TIME: 2/6/25 between 1515-1545 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, St Johnsbury Center VIOLATION: Retail Theft ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VICTIM: Kinney Drugs SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 2/7/25 Troopers from the St Johnsbury took a late report of a retail theft that occurred at Kinney Drugs in St Johnsbury Center. The store reported approximately $215 worth of merchandise stolen. Troopers are requesting the public's assistance identifying the individual involved. Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Aremburg with the Vermont State Police- St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-311 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit. Trooper Adam Aremburg VT State Police – St. Johnsbury 1068 US Route 5, Suite 1 St. Johnsbury, VT 05819 802.748.3111

