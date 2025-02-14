Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4000967

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Aremburg                             

STATION: St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 2/6/25 between 1515-1545 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Kinney Drugs, St Johnsbury Center

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: Kinney Drugs

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 2/7/25 Troopers from the St Johnsbury took a late report of a retail theft that occurred at Kinney Drugs in St Johnsbury Center. The store reported approximately $215 worth of merchandise stolen.

 

Troopers are requesting the public's assistance identifying the individual involved.

 

Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Aremburg with the Vermont State Police- St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-311 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VT State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

 

