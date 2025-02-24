EQ Energy Drink, Inc. Investor Update - February 2025

LAST SHOT

EQ Energy Drink, Inc. Announces Significant Progress and Strategic Plans for the Next Two Quarters

EQ ENERGY DRINK INC (OTCBB:EQLB)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EQ Energy Drink, Inc., a leading provider of hydration drinks, is pleased to announce key achievements over the past two years and outline strategic plans for the upcoming quarters. Despite challenges presented by the pandemic, the company's dedicated team has continued to thrive and achieve significant milestones.Key Achievements:1. Inventory and Sales: Products are now back on the shelves with sufficient inventory. Efforts have been made to ensure a consistent supply to meet the increasing demand for EQ Energy Drink.2. New Contracts and Vendor Agreements: The company has successfully secured several new contracts and agreements with vendors. These initiatives will expand market reach and strengthen the distribution network.3. Growth on social media and Marketing: The company's innovative marketing campaigns and active engagement on social media have contributed to substantial growth, connecting with more consumers and boosting brand awareness.4. New Celebrity Spokesperson and Product Launches: EQ Energy Drink, Inc. introduces a new celebrity spokesperson who will feature in upcoming campaigns. Additionally, new flavors, including the Last Shot hydration drink, will be launched.5. Focus on EQLB Stock: CEO Mo Owens announces that the next two quarters will be dedicated to focusing on EQLB stock, with a commitment to maximizing shareholder value and delivering strong financial performance.Looking Ahead: As the company moves forward, it remains committed to informing investors about progress and strategic initiatives. Focus areas for the next two quarters will include inventory management, sales growth, and strategic partnerships, aiming to drive success and deliver long-term value to stakeholders.Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words like "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," and "estimates," or similar expressions. Current results could differ significantly from those projected due to numerous factors, including uncertainties associated with new business opportunities. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and EQ Energy Drink, Inc., does not undertake to update these statements or the reasons why actual results could differ materially. Investors are advised to consult the information in this release and refer to the risk factors disclosed in the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.Contact Information: EQ Energy Drink, Inc. Mo Owens, President and CEO Phone: (702) 806-5943 Web: lastshotofficial.com

