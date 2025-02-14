Notice of amendments to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program document for Fiscal Year 2025-2028

Main, News Posted on Feb 14, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is providing notice of proposed amendments to the Hawai‘i Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Revision #3, for Federal Fiscal Years (FFY) 2025 to 2028. The STIP document identifies ground transportation projects and programs for federal highway or transit funding.

HDOT is amending the current STIP that was approved on November 20, 2024. In general, for any project or program to receive federal funding, it needs to be listed on the STIP. HDOT manages the development and revision processes for Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island. O‘ahu and Maui’s regional Transportation Improvement Programs (TIP) are developed by their respective Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPO) then incorporated into the STIP without change.

The purpose of revisions is to address major changes to Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration (FTA) funded projects due to changes in purpose and need, shifts in project schedules, priorities, and significant changes in cost estimates that occurred through the project development process. This process may result in projects being added, projects undergoing restructuring of methods of finance, changes to the estimated project schedule, or some projects being deferred due to the need to fiscally balance the STIP.

HDOT is seeking public comment on the proposed changes identified by yellow highlight or red text on the PDF found here.

Comments on STIP Revision #3 will be accepted until Tuesday, Feb. 25 by mail, fax, or email to:

Highway Planning Branch

869 Punchbowl Street, Room 301

Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 808-587-1787

More information on the STIP can be found at http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/other/other-related-links/stip/

Please note, STIP Revision #3 correlates with O‘ahu TIP Revision #3 and can be found by selecting the link FFY 2025-2028 STIP Revisions website.

For more information on the TIP process and TIP Revisions, visit the O‘ahu MPO website at http://www.oahumpo.org/plans-and-programs/transportation-improvement-program-tip/

There are no amendments to the Maui portion of the STIP. For more information on the TIP process and TIP Revisions, visit the Maui MPO website

https://www.mauimpo.org/transportation-improvement-program-tip

