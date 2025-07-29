Daytime work in Waimea for J.P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation suspended

Main, News Posted on Jul 29, 2025 in Highways News

Project limits for the Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation. The yellow highlights the areas where paving has been completed and the blue highlight is the remaining area for paving.

HONOLULU — The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) provides road users an update on the Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation project between Kapuhi Street and the ʻŌpaeʻula Stream Bridge. Due to the observed traffic conditions during the daytime schedule announced in May (see https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2025/05/08/joseph-p-leong-highway-and-kamehameha-highway-rehabilitation-continues-with-daytime-schedule/), HDOT is suspending the paving in the Waimea Bay area until traffic conditions are favorable or when nightwork is allowable.

HDOT crews will monitor the pavement on a regular basis and may perform daywork for maintenance repairs. The contractor crew on the Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kamehameha Highway Rehabilitation will be reassigned to the H-201 Freeway paving or the H-1 Salt Lake Rehabilitation.

Daytime closures to install the permanent striping on the repaved sections of the J.P. Leong Bypass to replace the temporary striping will be announced when scheduled.

Scheduled lane closures for state roadways are updated every Friday on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

