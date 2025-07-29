Public comment period for state Transportation Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan extended to August 31

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) has extended the deadline for public comments on Hawaiʻi’s first statewide Energy Security and Waste Reduction Plan, to Sunday, August 31, 2025. The draft plan and online comment form is available at: https://highways.hidot.hawaii.gov/stories/s/h9gp-xxmt

The plan provides strategies for the transportation sector to achieve the state climate targets set in law – a 50% reduction in emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, net negative transportation emissions by 2045 (meaning Hawaiʻi should capture more emissions than we produce), and ultimately zero transportation emissions.

HDOT extended the deadline from July 31 to August 31, 2025, to allow the public more time to learn more about the plan, ask questions and provide feedback. Dates and registration information for public meetings will be available through the plan website.

HDOT appreciates the stakeholders that have participated in the July meetings and provided feedback and welcomes additional feedback on our air, water, and land transportation systems.

