Submit Release
News Search

There were 145 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,718 in the last 365 days.

Targeted actions prevent spread of chronic wasting disease in urban deer

CANADA, February 14 - The Province, with the support of the City of Cranbrook, the City of Kimberley and ʔaq’am, is taking action to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) by targeted removal and testing of urban deer.

CWD is a fatal infection that affects species in the deer family (cervids), such as mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and caribou. The disease spreads through grooming, body fluids and shared spaces.

The risk of spread is higher in urban deer because of population density. Urban deer populations in Cranbrook and Kimberley are of special concern because of their proximity to five positive cases of CWD detected in the Kootenay region over the past year. Targeted efforts in both communities will provide important data about the prevalence of CWD and reduce the risk of transmission.

Conducting this work safely and humanely is a top priority. Animal handling and targeted removals are undertaken by trained professionals following strict protocols to ensure public safety and minimize stress on the animals throughout the operation.

Deer removal will take place in Cranbrook and Kimberley from Feb. 18-28, 2025. The results of the sample testing will be shared.

Future management decisions will be based on surveillance data, research and Indigenous knowledge with input from advisory committees.  

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Targeted actions prevent spread of chronic wasting disease in urban deer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more