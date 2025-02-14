Targeted actions prevent spread of chronic wasting disease in urban deer

CANADA, February 14 - The Province, with the support of the City of Cranbrook, the City of Kimberley and ʔaq’am, is taking action to curb the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD) by targeted removal and testing of urban deer.

CWD is a fatal infection that affects species in the deer family (cervids), such as mule deer, white-tailed deer, elk, moose and caribou. The disease spreads through grooming, body fluids and shared spaces.

The risk of spread is higher in urban deer because of population density. Urban deer populations in Cranbrook and Kimberley are of special concern because of their proximity to five positive cases of CWD detected in the Kootenay region over the past year. Targeted efforts in both communities will provide important data about the prevalence of CWD and reduce the risk of transmission.

Conducting this work safely and humanely is a top priority. Animal handling and targeted removals are undertaken by trained professionals following strict protocols to ensure public safety and minimize stress on the animals throughout the operation.

Deer removal will take place in Cranbrook and Kimberley from Feb. 18-28, 2025. The results of the sample testing will be shared.

Future management decisions will be based on surveillance data, research and Indigenous knowledge with input from advisory committees.