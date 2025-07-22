Mental-health supports strengthen community, reduce stigma

CANADA, July 22 - People in Victoria living with mental illness are benefiting from mental-health supports and a nurturing space to connect as the Province provides one-time funding of $500,000 to help strengthen the ongoing work of Connections Place and improve community safety.

“People struggling with their mental health need to know that when they reach out for help, they will be able to receive it in a welcoming, supportive environment,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “That’s why the work Connections Place does is so valuable. By providing peer support, reducing stigma around mental illness and promoting self-reliance, they help people get the supports they need while fostering a safer, healthier community.”

Connections Place is a community-based Greater Victoria organization that helps people diagnosed with mental illness, including psychosis, post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder, anxiety, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and schizophrenia, feel connected and empowered as they move forward in life.

Following the clubhouse model, Connections Place offers employment, education and recreation initiatives that foster hope, opportunity, purpose and meaningful relationships, while actively challenging the stigma around mental illness. These initiatives help people get the support they need, contributing to safer communities and offering alternatives to cycles of crisis and/or justice involvement.

“At Connections Place, our focus is on improving quality of life in our region, starting with those who need it most,” said Neelam Pahal, executive director of Connections Place. “Every day, our clubhouse creates space for people living with mental illness to find purpose, connection and hope. The momentum we’ve experienced recently reflects a growing understanding of the value of recovery-oriented community supports. Through strong partnerships across sectors, we’re building something meaningful here in Victoria, something that we believe can inspire broader change in the future.”

The $500,000 grant will support the continued operation of the Connections Place clubhouse, allowing more people to be supported on their path to wellness. In 2024-25, more than 182 active members accessed services at Connections Place, with 8,880 total visits and 6,417 total meals served.

This funding supports government’s work to build up the mental-health and substance-use system of care to help people get the right supports for them.

Quotes:

Nina Krieger, MLA for Victoria-Swan Lake –

“Connections Place is helping transform how we support mental health in our community. By creating a welcoming, recovery-oriented environment, they empower individuals to rebuild their lives, regain confidence and feel a renewed sense of belonging. This, in turn, helps reduce stigma and build a stronger, healthier community for everyone.”

Michael, member, Connections Place –

“What I’ve found with Connections Place is that it makes everybody feel valued and encourages people to use their strengths. It gives them independence and agency. The point of coming in is to contribute and be part of a community. To be needed. Everyone that comes here has unique skills and abilities. I don’t see people’s mental-health issues here; I see what they’re good at. Being able to come in here and contribute, it makes me feel better and happier.”

Learn More:

For more information about Connections Place, visit: https://www.connectionsplace.org/

To learn how B.C. is building better mental-health and addictions care, visit: https://gov.bc.ca/BetterCare