Minister’s statement on StatsCan release of 2024 police-reported crime statistics

CANADA, July 23 - Nina Krieger, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, has released the following statement in response to Statistics Canada’s release of 2024 police-reported crime statistics:

“The newly released 2024 police-reported crime stats are encouraging. B.C.’s Crime Severity Index fell 11% last year to its lowest level in six years, marking the largest drop in the country.

“This progress reflects the continued efforts by the B.C. government, First Nations and local governments, police services, community organizations and businesses to work together to build safer communities.

“This reduction is also the result of focused investments in policing, mental-health and addictions supports, housing and crime-prevention initiatives. We are seeing the positive impacts of new provincial programs to strengthen public safety, such as expanded integrated response teams and targeted enforcement against repeat violent offenders and organized crime. For example, in British Columbia, violent firearm offences dropped by 20%, homicides dropped 24%, robbery dropped by 8% and mischief dropped by 4%.

“While these results are promising, we know we have more work to do and there are specific areas where we need to renew our focus. If you are the victim of a theft or an attack, these statistics do not make you feel any safer.

“I am committed to supporting front-line officers and community partners, addressing the root causes of crime and ensuring that there are specific areas where we need to strengthen our efforts. There is much more to do and we’re going to keep working hard to make sure people in British Columbia can build a good life in safe, healthy communities.”