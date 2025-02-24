Tiami Networks and Airspan Announce Expanded Partnership to Pave the Way for 5G and 6G Innovation

Tiami Networks & Airspan Networks Logos

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tiami Networks, a leader in Integrated Sensing and Communications (ISAC), and Airspan Networks, a pioneer in end-to-end wireless solutions, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand their strategic partnership. This innovative collaboration, following a successful joint demonstration at MWC Vegas, marks a significant leap forward in advancing next-generation wireless technologies, particularly 5G-Advanced and future 6G networks.During MWC Vegas, the two companies demonstrated the seamless integration of Tiami Networks' PolyEdge Multifunction Sensor and ISAC capabilities with Airspan Networks' 5G end-to-end solutions, delivering a fully functioning 5G network with built-in ISAC capabilities. This groundbreaking demonstration showcased the first instance of ISAC capabilities being natively integrated into a commercially available 5G solution, while setting the stage for future advancements in 5G and 6G communications.Building on this success, Tiami Networks and Airspan Networks are committed to pushing the boundaries of wireless innovation. The expanded partnership will focus on the continued development and deployment of next-generation solutions that enhance network resilience, improve spectrum efficiency, and enable advanced sensing capabilities for a wide range of applications.“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Airspan Networks as we jointly lead the charge towards the next wave of wireless innovation,” stated Amitav Mukherjee, CEO of Tiami Networks. “Our combined expertise positions us to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of 5G and 6G, offering unparalleled value to our customers and partners.”"This Memorandum of Understanding with Tiami Networks solidifies our shared commitment to advancing next-generation wireless technologies," stated Glenn Laxdal, President and CEO at Airspan Networks. "By combining Airspan's cutting-edge RAN solutions with Tiami’s expertise in 5G-based sensing and tracking technologies, this partnership will pave the way for innovative applications that demonstrate the transformative potential of integrated communications and sensing for 5G and future 6G networks."Airspan and Tiami will both be at MWC Barcelona (March 3-6). To learn more about ISAC and our latest 5G solutions visit Airspan in Hall 2, Booth 2E20 and Tiami Networks in Hall 8, Booth 8.1B44.8.For more information, please visit www.tiaminetworks.com and www.airspan.com About Tiami NetworksFounded by seasoned professionals from renowned telecom giants such as Ericsson, Verizon, Qualcomm, and Nokia, Tiami Networks is a visionary startup based in California. With deep-rooted expertise in telecommunications, our team is dedicated to revolutionizing the global 5G landscape. Our mission is to transform the 5G system into the world’s largest distributed radar network, harnessing this technology for consumer and commercial applications. By integrating advanced AI and radar technology with 5G networks, Tiami Networks aims to create smarter, safer, and more efficient environments, enhancing connectivity and data analysis capabilities across various sectors. Our commitment to innovation positions us at the forefront of the next wave of technological advancements, poised to redefine the future of communication and environmental intelligence.About AirspanAirspan Networks Holdings LLC is a U.S.-based provider of wireless network solutions and a recognized leader in Open RAN. Airspan has extensive expertise in the design of carrier-grade wireless networks and has shipped more than 1 million radios globally to over 1,000 customers.Airspan’s reliable and scalable solutions support Macro Open RUs, in-building coverage, Critical Infrastructure, Fixed Wireless Access, Defense and Air-To-Ground, empowering businesses, governments, and service providers to build the networks of tomorrow, today.For more information, visit www.airspan.com Media Contacts:Tiami NetworksChris Pearson - Director of Technical Marketinginfo@tiaminetworks.com+1 760-542-8716Airspan NetworksAbel Mayal - SVP of Technology and Marketingmediarelations@airspan.com+1 561-893-8670

