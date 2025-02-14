PEG Music Celebrates Three Years of Growth and Unveils a Dynamic New Website to “Empower Independent Artists”

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PEG Music, an innovative force in the independent music scene, is excited to announce the launch of its newly revamped website in celebration of its third anniversary on Sunday, February 16. Founded with a mission to Empower Independent Artists, PEG Music continues to revolutionize the industry by providing essential tools, resources, and opportunities that are set to change the trajectory of artists’ careers.At PEG Music, the focus is on empowering artists to define their own path and shape their future. With touring opportunities now greater than ever, PEG Music is dedicated to helping musicians capitalize on this shift. The website relaunch highlights their commitment to providing essential guidance to make the most of touring like never before."The future of independent artists touring starts now”, says Bradley Johnson, Founder and CEO at PEG Music. “We're pioneering a strategic, sustainable touring model that empowers artists to expand their reach, grow their fan base, and take control of their careers. This isn’t just a new way to tour - it’s a movement that will redefine independent music."The past three years have been transformative for PEG Music, driven by new developments and an expanding network of artists and venues. The company’s proprietary assessment process and tier rankings offers valuable insights into artist development. Looking ahead, PEG Music is pioneering a strategic touring model to help independent artists expand their community by growing their followers, listeners, and streams, while earning a whole new level of income.The new PEG Music website goes beyond a simple redesign, laying the foundation for future growth and innovation. With a database of over 1,600+ Nashville-based independent artists and 760+ live music venues, PEG Music is poised to take artists on tour, paving the way for their breakthrough success.For more information and to explore our expanding landscape for independent artists, visit PEG Music About PEG MusicPEG Music is dedicated to empowering independent artists by providing them with the resources, tools, and opportunities to elevate their careers. With a focus on sustainable touring and strategic growth, PEG Music is shaping a new era of creativity, autonomy, and success for independent artists everywhere.

