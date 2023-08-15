PEG GMF ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF THE GLOBAL MUSIC FESTIVAL: “A FIRST TIME EVENT”
The Global Music Festival will bring together the amazing local talent of Nashville independent artists, who will engage a global audience like never before.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PEG GMF LLC is excited to announce the launch of the Global Music Festival (GMF), the first music festival of its kind in music history, that will kick-off in Nashville, TN on October 19, 2023.
The Nashville GMF will bring together 300,000 live streamers from 15+ countries and a local audience of “Super Fans”, who will experience a music event like no other. Each “Super Fan” will have been personally invited to attend the GMF by one of the ten independent performing artists. The combination of a streaming and local audience will help create a viral tsunami for these independent musicians that should change the trajectory of their careers.
The GMF will be held at Worldwide Stages, a 320,000 sq. ft. mega-entertainment and production complex, located in Spring Hill, TN. Until 2010, this facility was the headquarters for Saturn, a subsidiary of General Motors. Recently, the location has been used for film and music productions that include Nicole Kidman, Kelsea Ballerini, Darius Rucker and Carrie Underwood.
With over 5,000 independent artists living in Nashville today, all aspiring to make it big, PEG GMF considered 563 in order to select the Final 10. These artists represent a variety of music genres and are ready to see their careers launch into the stratosphere.
“The Global Music Festival will bring together the amazing local talent of Nashville independent artists, who will engage a global audience like never before," Bradley Johnson, the President & CEO of PEG GMF said. “The GMF at Worldwide Stages will create a new paradigm for those attending a music festival, while providing global access to music fans who are starving for live music experiences.”
The GMF will include two live stages, a 70-seat auditorium, a podcast studio, a musician jam room, a massage room, and a live roaming reporter. Local food and beverage vendors will be on location to serve tasty and delicious options for all pallets.
About: PEG GMF LLC will host a series of global music festivals around the United States. The GMF series will spotlight local independent artists from each of the chosen cities. Our mission is to connect amazing independent artists to the global demand for new, powerful, and engaging music. The cities to host a future GMF will be Miami-April ‘24, San Diego-October ‘24, and Austin-April ‘25. For more info, Website and Instagram.
