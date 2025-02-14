GEORGIA, February 14 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today joined the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) in announcing that the State of Georgia surpassed $53.1 billion in exports, a year-over-year increase of 6.4% that outpaced the national average of 2.3%. The state also moved up a rank to sixth in the United States for dollar value of trade, serving as a global gateway to facilitate more than $198.7 billion in trade to 222 unique countries and territories.

“With more than 87% of Georgia exporters being small businesses, these record-breaking numbers represent economic opportunity and success in every corner of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “In 2024, Georgia outpaced the national average for growth in exports and moved up another rank in total trade, further demonstrating that our strategic investments and commitment to working with job creators to meet their needs are delivering results for hardworking Georgians.”

Exporting to 219 unique destinations in 2024, Georgia retained its No. 12 ranking in the U.S. for dollar value of exports. Civilian aircraft and ancillary parts also remained the state’s No. 1 export, followed by motor vehicles, data processing machines (computers), electrical apparatus for line telephony (telephone sets), and medical devices.

“Georgia’s diverse industry base and connectivity to more than 200 global markets create a more resilient state economy,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia offers extensive partnerships, expert guidance on export strategies, and top-tier infrastructure – including deepwater ports, railways, highways, and airports – that empower businesses to thrive in the global market. We appreciate the General Assembly, local leaders, and statewide partners for ensuring Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business, supporting companies in expanding, investing, and moving products both statewide and worldwide.”

The state’s international trade efforts are bolstered by representatives in key markets around the world that facilitate connections between Georgia exporters and key global customers. Markets where Georgia maintains full-time representation accounted for 66% of exports and 83% of bilateral trade in 2024.

“A fourth consecutive year of record-breaking exports is an incredible accomplishment that requires strong partnerships at all levels, from global to local,” said Deputy Commissioner of Trade Lizann Grupalo. “Georgia’s international representatives are a key link to global markets, providing on the ground insights to navigate an ever-changing global environment. Their contributions allow our Georgia-based team members to serve Georgia’s small business exporters who otherwise may not have access to this information and opportunities.”

Georgia is home to the busiest and most efficient airport in the world, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; the fastest growing and third-busiest container gateway in the U.S. at the Port of Savannah; and one of the nation’s busiest gateways for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo at the Port of Brunswick. The Georgia Ports Authority also recently announced twelve consecutive months of year-over-year container volume growth, on top of consistent growth for multiple years prior. In addition, Georgia offers a robust rail and highway infrastructure, with more rail miles than any other state in the Southeast.

About the Annual International Trade Report

GDEcD’s annual International Trade Report is an overview of the state of Georgia’s annual trade activity based on data from Trade Data Monitor. Trade Data Monitor tracks the value of merchandise trade, meaning tangible products or goods only, using four-digit Harmonized System (HS) codes and origin of movement.

To read the full report, click here.

About GDEcD’s Trade Team

Georgia’s nationally recognized Trade team works to bolster Georgia exports and brand the state as a competitive source of quality products and services. The team includes International Representatives located in more than a dozen strategic global markets who assist Georgia companies with expanding their sales worldwide. GDEcD’s Trade professionals provide Georgia businesses with the global insight and connections they need to successfully diversify their international customer base.