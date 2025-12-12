GEORGIA, December 12 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today sent the following letter to Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), urging him to stop obstructing the long-overdue confirmation of Lieutenant General Thomas “Tom” Carden to the position of Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau (NGB). In the more than five months since Gen. Carden was first nominated for this critical, non-political national security role, he has yet to receive a confirmation vote by the U.S. Senate due to a senatorial hold from Padilla. Although the senator has raised no concerns whatsoever regarding General Carden's exceptional record or his fitness for the role, he has publicly cited unrelated political reasons for his senatorial hold preventing this American hero from taking his post.

"During his 38 years of valued military service to our country, General Carden has given his life in faithful service to the State of Georgia and our nation, including during the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Governor Brian Kemp. "So I'm urging Senator Padilla to withdraw his politically-driven hold on the confirmation process and ask all senators to publicly advocate for this American hero and the contributions he'll make to our national security."

The Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau assists the NGB chief in performing duties as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and principal advisor to the war secretary, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army secretary and chief, and Air Force secretary and chief on matters relating to the Guard. Carden currently serves as Deputy Commander of U.S. Northern Command, assisting the commander in anticipating, preparing for and responding to threats against North America and within the command’s assigned area of responsibility.

General Carden also currently serves as Vice Commander of the U.S. Element, North American Aerospace Defense Command. Prior to his current posts, he was the adjutant general of Georgia for five years where he oversaw all domestic and foreign activities of the Georgia Guard.