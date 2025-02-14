Attorney General Jackley, DCI Identify Body Found at Scene of Brandon Standoff, House Fire

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirm that Abe Joseph Boushee, 43, has been identified as the person who was found deceased at a home in Brandon which was damaged by fire following a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday.

“During the standoff, shots were fired at law enforcement. Law enforcement did not return fire, however law enforcement deployed chemical agents into the residence. The residence eventually started on fire, and the suspect was found deceased in the home,” said Attorney General Jackley. “DCI is leading the overall investigation, and the ATF and State Fire Marshal are assisting with the origin of fire in the investigation.”

An autopsy will be conducted. The home was located at 113 W. Confier Street.

The United States Marshals Service and the Brandon Police Department were at the home to make an arrest on Boushee. He was wanted on five outstanding warrants from Lincoln County, including felony drug offenses and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. The remaining three warrants were two felony warrants for bond violations and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

Evidence test results are expected in several months. The Attorney General’s Office will provide an update when the investigation is complete.

-30-