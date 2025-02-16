RV Help Announces Acquisition of RVTAA Tech and NRVIA Inspector Locators

RV Help - Expert RV repairs and inspections when and where you need them

RV Help has brought together the NRVIA and RVTAA locators to make it easier than ever to find qualified mobile repair techs and inspectors across North America

Our goal is to make sure RVers can get the help they need, wherever they are. By bringing together the best tools in the industry, we’re ensuring RV Help is a platform people can trust from day one.” — Heath Padgett

ATHENS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RV Help, a new platform designed to simplify RV ownership, has acquired and integrated the Tech and Inspector Locators from the NRVIA and RVTAA and transitioned its database of certified techs and inspectors to rvhelp.com.This continues RV Help’s mission to make it easier for RV owners to find and connect with RV mobile inspectors and technicians — while laying the foundation for a broader, all-in-one RV maintenance and care solution.“RV Help is more than just a tech and inspector locator,” says Heath Padgett, CEO of RV Help. “We’re building a platform that simplifies RV ownership by providing easy access to trusted, vetted inspectors and technicians. But our vision goes beyond just connecting RV owners with providers—we’re creating a full-service solution to help people take better care of their RVs, whether that means booking an inspection or service, learning how to maintain their rig, or unlocking exclusive perks that make RV life easier.”A Trusted Platform Built on Proven ToolsWith its acquisition of the tech and inspector locators, RV Help is integrating trusted resources in the RV industry into a single, robust platform.RV Help previously announced the acquisition of the RVTAA Tech Locator and myrvresource.com, which have already been integrated into the RV Help platform.The initial focus is on helping RV owners quickly and reliably connect with certified RV inspectors and RV technicians for maintenance and repairs. By streamlining the process and offering transparent reviews, RV Help removes the guesswork and stress from finding qualified providers, whether on the road or at home.The Future of RV HelpWhile the platform’s core feature focuses on connecting RVers with inspectors and techs, RV Help has a broader vision to become the go-to resource for RV ownership. The company plans to expand its services in the coming months to include exclusive membership programs, priority booking for members, DIY learning resources, and access to travel perks. As RV Help continues to grow, the platform will offer a full suite of services designed to keep RVers on the road and enjoying the journey.“We know RV ownership can feel overwhelming at times, and our mission is to make it easier,” explains Heath. “RV Help will be there every step of the way—from quick fixes to long-term care plans—so you can focus on what matters most: enjoying your RV.”

