Industrias Goyaincol Joins MegaMix Expo 2025 to Highlight Manufacturing Excellence

Industrias Goya,Colombia Is Present at MegaMix Expo

Industrias Goyaincol S.A.S., Colombian leader in paint application and surface preparation solutions, joins San Gabriel Valley Megamix Expo 2025.

"Industrias Goyaincol's participation brings world-class paint solutions to SoCal's construction sector, strengthening international partnerships and driving innovation in our community.” — Alexis Salamanca, Director of Operations.

ARCADIA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colombian manufacturing powerhouse Industrias Goyaincol S.A.S. will showcase its quarter-century legacy of paint application and surface preparation excellence at Southern California’s premier business networking event, the San Gabriel Valley Megamix Expo 2025, scheduled for March 12-13 at Santa Anita Park, Arcadia.

With a 25-year track record of manufacturing innovation, Industrias Goyaincol has established itself as the backbone of the construction and paint industry sectors, supporting millions of construction professionals and end-users throughout the Americas. The company’s comprehensive portfolio of specialized solutions has revolutionized industry standards, making it an indispensable partner for construction projects of all scales.

Operating from their state-of-the-art facility in Funza, Colombia, Industrias Goyaincol employs 95 skilled professionals dedicated to manufacturing premium construction tools and paint application equipment. Their strategic presence at the expo will provide over 10,000 attending professionals access to cutting-edge solutions that address evolving industry demands.

The Megamix Expo 2025 will feature more than 200 exhibitor booths, creating an unprecedented platform for industry professionals to explore innovative solutions and forge valuable business connections. Industrias Goyaincol’s participation underscores the expo’s commitment to showcasing excellence in manufacturing and fostering international trade relationships.

About Industrias Goyaincol

A leading Colombian manufacturer of construction and paint industry products, Industrias Goyaincol has spent 25 years setting industry standards for quality and innovation. Based in Funza, Colombia, the company’s commitment to excellence and comprehensive product portfolio has established them as a trusted partner in the construction and industrial sectors.

About Megamix Expo

The San Gabriel Valley Megamix Expo 2025 represents Southern California’s premier business networking event, facilitating professional growth and development through innovative product showcases and extensive networking opportunities.

7th San Gabriel Valley Megamix Expo, @ the Beautiful Santa Anita Park Indoor Event

