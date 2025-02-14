Busy Bee Jumpers Offers National Turnkey Franchise Opportunity

Busy Bee Jumpers team(from left to right): Gina Payzant, Chief Financial Officer; Sal Longo, Owner; and Kileigh Villanueva, General Manager Busy Bee Jumpers

Trusted name in event rentals for over 25 years known for high-quality inflatables, tents and more

WHITMAN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Busy Bee Jumpers, the premier provider of inflatable party rentals in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for 25 years, and the largest in the nation, is thrilled to announce a nationwide franchise opportunity. This exciting venture will allow current and aspiring entrepreneurs to join a trusted name in event rentals and bring high-quality inflatables, tents, and more to communities across the country.

Potential Busy Bee Jumpers franchisees will gain access to a robust, proven business model that has stood the test of time. They will receive comprehensive training and ongoing support, ensuring they are well equipped to succeed. Franchisees will benefit from proprietary, cutting-edge technology and streamlined operational processes, along with proven, effective sales and marketing strategies that drive sales and revenue.

What sets this opportunity apart is its low initial investment required and speed to market. Unlike most franchise opportunities that require lengthy launch preparation time and huge cash investments, Busy Bee Jumpers offers a full turnkey solution that can be up and running in just 120 days, from signing to go-live with a modest initial investment.

Additionally, the Busy Bee Jumpers reputation – known especially for its incredible customer service and dedication to safety –will augment the success of franchisees. Established in 2000 with a mission to “deliver fun with a smile,” Busy Bee Jumpers continues to uphold this joyful commitment today under the leadership of Sal Longo. A family-owned business, the entire management team has all been hired and promoted from within the company. (Longo started with the company in 2002 as a delivery driver.)

“Our entire team is buzzing with excitement as we unveil the Busy Bee Jumpers franchise opportunity,” said Longo. “We aim to unlock the entrepreneurial potential of individuals nationwide, empowering them to bring joy and memorable experiences to countless happy customers.”

For more information, visit www.busybeejumpers.com/franchise, email franchising@busybeejumpers.com, or call 800-794-5480.



About Busy Bee Jumpers

For 25 years, Busy Bee Jumpers has been the number one choice for renting a wide variety of inflatables, tents, tables, and chairs for parties, school events, church functions, and any event centered around fun! Located at 210 Essex Street in Whitman, Massachusetts, Busy Bee Jumpers delivers fun to over 110 cities and towns in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. For more information, visit www.busybeejumpers.com, email info@busybeejumpers.com, or call 781-447-8300.

