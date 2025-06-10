Pulse Technology celebrates 70th anniversary

The Pulse Technology family and team took a moment from the 70th anniversary celebration to pose for this photo in the company's front lobby. Courtesy of Suzanne Fasolo/Pickle Book Designs. (L-R) Tom Dailly, Schaumburg Mayor; Michelle Mussman, State Representative; Laura Murphy, State Senator; Chip Miceli, Pulse CEO; Andrea Biwer, SBA president; Alyssa Lombardo, Exec Director Des Plaines Chamber; Shirlanne Lemm, GOA president; and Vince Miceli, Pulse VP.

Local, state and industry leaders join in June 4 celebration at Schaumburg, IL headquarters to congratulate second-generation, family technology business

Everything we have accomplished is a team effort. We have a great team that gives it their all each and every day.” — Chip Miceli, CEO of Pulse Technology

SCHAUMBURG, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Much has changed since Pulse Technology first opened its doors under the name Des Plaines Office Equipment 70 years ago. New houses at that time cost under $11,000, Dwight Eisenhower was president, and a gallon of gasoline sold for twenty-three cents. The “state of the art” means of producing documents was the typewriter (which Des Plaines Office Equipment sold).

That was the environment that Vincent Miceli, father of current CEO Chip Miceli, encountered in launching the business in 1955. On June 4, the company marked its 70th anniversary at a reception where more than 250 people came to celebrate at its headquarters in Schaumburg, IL.

Originally operating as a business from the Miceli family’s garage in Des Plaines, IL, the company has come a long way since those early days of selling typewriters, calculators and office equipment. Today, Pulse Technology features a state-of-the-art technology showroom, with an inventory including copiers and printers capable of producing magazine- and book-quality documents at high speed. Other innovations include a state-of-the-art Network Operating Center for IT operations, as well as a showroom featuring the latest in video wall and other audio-visual displays. Pulse Technology delivers many technology and business solutions from its 36,500 square foot space--including IT, managed print, audio-visual, and document management services. The company’s footprint has expanded to include Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Local and state officials, along with area business and industry leaders, came to congratulate CEO Chip Miceli and the entire Pulse Technology family and team on this impressive milestone. Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly congratulated the company and thanked them for being a strong local employer and for choosing Schaumburg as a place to locate their facility.

Also representing the Village of Schaumburg was Matt Frank, Director of Economic Development. State Senator Laura Murphy, her district director Annie Kotowski, and Illinois State Representative Michelle Mussman congratulated the Miceli family and Pulse team on their anniversary, presenting official proclamations from the Illinois legislature. Representatives of area business organizations included Andea Biwer, Schaumburg Business Association; Alyssa Lombardo, Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce; and Shirlanne Lemm, Greater O’Hare Business Association, each of whom presented proclamations of congratulations. Industry guests included Michael Stramaglio, Stramaglio Consulting; Chris Johnson, and Christin Turmail from SHARP Electronics, Brent Hoskins from the Business Technology Association, Bob Goldberg, former attorney for the Business Technology Association, Mark Vruno from the Cannata Report, and Ray Belanger, former CEO of Bay Copy. Additionally, industry guests included Jennie Fisher from GreatAmerica, and Joe Gucwa from Kyocera.

Schaumburg Business Association president Andrea Biwer lauded Pulse as a forward-thinking, award-winning technology firm whose evolution is a true reflection of adaptability and commitment to excellence. The company also received an official letter of congratulations from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

The recurring theme of comments made by officials in attendance centered around the willingness of the Pulse Technology team to go above and beyond – in terms of lending support to community activities and helping others in the industry with their questions and challenges. One attendee summed it up this way: “I can’t even imagine a case where someone would ask Chip Miceli or his team for help and they wouldn’t come through.”

Although much has changed in seven decades for this second-generation family business (with four members of the third generation also holding key positions within the organization), the last ten years have been particularly eventful. In 2018 Des Plaines Office Equipment rebranded as Pulse Technology to reflect the company’s broader mission and services; it expanded into Indiana with the acquisition of two businesses, and moved its Illinois headquarters to Schaumburg after a microburst destroyed their Elk Grove Village headquarters. In this last decade, Pulse Technology has also expanded with the acquisition and build-out of a facility in Merrillville, IN and has expanded into Wisconsin. The firm has significantly increased its IT offerings, developed a stand-alone audio visual department, and offers furniture design and sales for office locations. For the last five years, the company has been selected as a “Best Place to Work” in Illinois.

Chip Miceli, who took over the business in the late 1980s, thanked the Pulse team for making the company what it has become. “Everything we have accomplished is a team effort,” he said, “And we have a great team who give it their all each and every day.” He added, “We are grateful to all who came to celebrate with us for their support, their kind words and their friendship. We can’t wait to see what the next decade brings.”

People from near and far were on hand to join in the festivities, which also included a catered buffet, music, and the chance to mingle and network.

About Pulse Technology

Pulse Technology is a leader in the field of print management, network services (IT), and other office solutions including furniture design and sales, office products, A-V, mailing equipment and supplies, as well as custom and promotional products. With a history dating to 1955, Pulse Technology is the re-branded name for several well-known area businesses: Des Plaines Office Equipment, McShane’s, and Kramer Leonard. With locations in Merrillville, IN, Schaumburg, IL, and also serving the Brookfield, WI area, Pulse Technology delivers solutions to businesses and organizations across the Midwest.

The firm serves a diverse client base including corporations, schools, hospitals, law offices, accounting firms, and financial institutions, among others. The firm has won the Sharp Document’s Hyakuman Kai award for sales excellence since 1988 and the Elite Dealer by The Week in Imaging since 2007 and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for fastest-growing businesses across the United States. Pulse Technology has also won the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Award, and the ENX Magazine Difference Maker recognition multiple times. Pulse Technology has also been named as a “Best Place to Work in Illinois” and “Best Workplace” for 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. For additional information, please call 847-879-6400 or visit https://pulsetechnology.com. Or visit the Pulse Technology LinkedIn page at https://www.linkedin.com/company/pulse-tech/

