Robert B. Kinlin Earns #9 Spot Among 45,000 Global Agents in Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network

Robert Kinlin

Massachusetts real estate professional has more than $1.5 billion in sales during career

Bob’s expertise and dedication have made him a trusted leader in the luxury real estate market.” — George Patsio, President, Commonwealth Realty Group

OSTERVILLE, MA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, a division of Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC, is proud to announce that Co-Founder Robert B. Kinlin has been ranked #9 in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network of approximately 45,000 agents. Kinlin’s remarkable career, characterized by integrity, market expertise, and outstanding client service, continues to set the standard in the luxury real estate market.

With over $1.5 billion in career sales, Robert Kinlin is one of Massachusetts’ most respected real estate professionals. He specializes in luxury and waterfront properties throughout Cape Cod, Boston, and Coastal Massachusetts. Kinlin's impressive portfolio includes brokering six of the ten highest property sales in Barnstable County and is currently marketing an exclusive $25 million listing in Edgartown.

“Bob’s expertise and dedication have made him a trusted leader in the luxury real estate market,” said George Patsio, Managing Partner of Commonwealth Realty Group. “His impressive #9 ranking in our global network is a reflection of his hard work, integrity, and the strong relationships he has built within the community.”

Emily Clark, President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, stated, “Bob’s recognition as a top 10 agent globally is a testament to his dedication and outstanding performance in the luxury market. His deep community connections and passion for excellence contribute significantly to our organization's success.”

This achievement not only highlights Kinlin’s individual success but also reinforces the continued strength of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties.

CONTACT:

marketing@robertpaul.com. 508.420.1414

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties

Robert Paul Properties is the most recognized and respected name in the luxury marketplace across Cape Cod, Greater Boston and the South Coast of Massachusetts. An exciting regional firm - built on a tradition of excellence and fueled by an elite team of talented agents - Robert Paul Properties is committed to providing exceptional service. With a business model that includes a team of professional photographers, marketers, and technology experts, the agents at Robert Paul Properties can focus their talents and energies exclusively on their clients.

About Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC

Commonwealth Realty Group, LLC is the parent company of Boston-based Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Commonwealth Real Estate and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties. With 31 offices and 750 agents combined, these two full-service real estate brokerages provide operational excellence, unparalleled market expertise and the best customer service experience to home buyers and sellers in the Greater Boston, Cape Cod, South Coast, South Shore and Rhode Island areas. The firm is currently in the top 5% of brokerages in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices global network.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is a global real estate brokerage franchise with a bold focus on building a personally connected future through relationship-driven business, supported by best-in-class leadership, mentorships, business tools, and a worldwide network that is committed to making a lasting impact through lifelong relationships. With approximately 45,000 real estate professionals and more than 1,400 offices with locations spanning North America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia, the network completed more than USD $127.7 billion in real estate sales in 2024.

Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.