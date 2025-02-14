Getting Economic Development Done: Shapiro Administration Boosts Pennsylvania’s Economy with Investment in Popular Streaming Series

Currently filming its fourth season in Pittsburgh, the popular crime drama has so far created and supported 2,600 jobs and injected $100 million into Pennsylvania’s economy. During his first two years in office, Governor Josh Shapiro has focused on making Pennsylvania a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development while opening up the doors of opportunity.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Pennsylvania Film Commissioner Gino Anthony Pesi announced the Pennsylvania Film Office is providing a $30 million film tax credit to the producers of “Mayor of Kingstown,” a successful streaming series starring Jeremy Renner currently filming its fourth season in Pittsburgh. Production of Mayor of Kingstown has so far resulted in more than 2,600 new jobs and infused over $100 million into Pennsylvania’s economy.

Since the start of the Shapiro Administration, Film Tax Credits have attracted 72 film projects, including a record 50 projects in fiscal year 2023-24. Those projects have infused more than $767 million into regional economies and generated jobs for more than 6,700 Pennsylvanians.

“When a TV or film production comes to Pennsylvania it’s a huge driver for the local economy. Crews need housing, equipment, transportation, catering and other services, hire area workers, and spend money at local businesses,” said Film Commissioner Pesi. “The Shapiro Administration is thrilled that a major production like “Mayor of Kingstown” recognizes the incredible locations, people, and amenities we have in Pennsylvania, and our Film Tax Credit program helps us better compete in attracting more well-known productions like this one.”

The Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit program offers a 25 percent tax credit to productions that spend at least 60 percent of their total budget in the Commonwealth. To be eligible, projects must be a feature film, a television film, a television talk or game show series, a television commercial, a television pilot, or each episode of a television series intended as programming for a national audience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Season Four of Mayor of Kingstown back to Pittsburgh. The production employs thousands of local union members, emphasizing the impact that a robust Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit program can have on our economy and industry,” said Dawn M. Keezer, Executive Director, Pittsburgh Film Office. “Feature films and TV productions have impacted this region to the tune of $2.5 billion. The continued expansion of the program is vital to our growth and the good, family-sustaining jobs and workforce development opportunities it supports.”

From day one, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have worked aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

Governor Shapiro has had many major economic development successes at the midway point of his first term including:

Creating the first statewide economic development strategy in nearly two decades with a focus on five key industry sectors: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology.

Securing $500 million in state funds to significantly expand the PA SITES program to develop shovel-ready sites and bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Creating the new Main Street Matters program and securing $20 million to fund it and support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Expanding opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses by securing a $20 million investment for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program in his first and second budgets.

As Governor Shapiro marks two years in office, his Administration is continuing to focus on innovation, economic development, and our economy. The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in our businesses, communities, and workforce is positioning Pennsylvania to be a global economic development leader while opening the doors of opportunity.

