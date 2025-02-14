Student Opportunity: Register Now for Climate&Me Youth Leadership Summit

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to be partnering with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future, the Maine Environmental Education Association, Maine Youth for Climate Justice, the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, and JustME for JustUS to host the Climate&Me Youth Leadership Summit in April.

This all-day event is designed to empower high school students in climate action. It will include student-led workshop sessions, time to meet and connect with other students, opportunities to build skills, and a library of climate action resources. Students will have the chance to hear from other young climate leaders and experts about how to drive action and change in their own schools and communities. Featured speakers and agenda updates will be announced soon!

Summit details:

Where: Wells Conference Center on the University of Maine Orono campus (131 Munson Road, University of Maine, Orono, ME 04473)

When: Friday, April 4, 2025. Check-in and breakfast begin at 8 a.m. The Summit starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

What to expect: The full-day Summit will offer Maine high school students and adult leaders the opportunity to connect with fellow emerging climate leaders, attend student-run breakout sessions, and build a toolkit of climate action project planning skills and resources. Educators and administrators who accompany students to the Summit will join a separate “adult track” to exchange knowledge and build connections.

How to register: First, form a cohort with one to two adult leaders (for example, a teacher, administrator, or school staff member) and two to ten students from your high school. Cohorts may be based on classes, pre-existing eco-clubs, or newly-formed groups. No prior experience running a climate project at your school is necessary!

Then, register here by March 3, 2025. Space is limited, so please consider applying early.

Download the flyer here (PDF).

For any questions, please contact Teddy Lyman, Maine DOE Climate Education Specialist, at theodore.lyman@maine.gov.