Cold Weather Alert Cancelled - February 14, 2025

HAMILTON, ON – The Medical Officer of Health for the City of Hamilton has cancelled the Cold Weather Alert that was initiated on February 13, 2025. Temperatures are no longer at or below minus 15 degrees Celsius or minus 20 with wind chill.

