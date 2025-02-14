This Valentine’s Day, Young Women Fall in Love with Finance Through Invest In Girls

Valley Vista High School students and industry professionals come together at the Invest in Girls event, supported by ACEE and its sponsor partners. Jessica Howell, Director of Community Engagement of Dress for Success Phoenix inspires young women from Valley Vista High School as part of the Invest in Girls Cohort III. Keynote Speaker Dr. Emily Schwartz (MidFirst Bank), Roxy Garcia (Credit Union West), and Paul Farington (Edward Jones) building connections and confidence!

This Valentine’s Day, young women from Valley Vista High School are discovering a new love—finance—through Invest in Girls!

We have free school lunches, we have Pell Grants, we have all these things to mitigate the risks of poverty, but nobody actually talks about the poverty of aspirations ...” — Aimee Jensen, Valley Vista High School World History Teacher

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While many are swept up in the romance of Valentine's Day, 29 young women from Valley Vista High School are falling for a different kind of love story—one where financial independence, economic opportunity, and career ambition take center stage. Through Invest in Girls , a CEE program presented by the Arizona Council on Economic Education , these students are embarking on a love affair with finance, a field where women are still underrepresented but are increasingly making their mark.This cohort of 29 future-focused high school students is led by their teacher, Aimee Jensen, who notes, "We have free school lunches, we have Pell Grants, we have all these things to mitigate the risks of poverty, but nobody actually talks about the poverty of aspirations that spring from not having your family able to model that for you."Instead of chocolates and roses, these young women will be gifted with knowledge from industry experts. Their "romantic" encounters include finance career sessions with partners such as the University of Arizona Center for the Philosophy of Freedom , MidFirst Bank, Edward Jones, Credit Union West, Charles Schwab, and Bank of America.The program will culminate on February 27th with an eagerly anticipated journey to the University of Arizona in Tucson. Far from a romantic getaway, this trip offers hands-on experience in financial planning, allowing students to work through real-world scenarios. Ngozi Ejim, a 12th grader, shared her excitement about the opportunity: “I feel like this program will teach me a lot of things that other people wish they had learned. So I'm excited to be part of this program and see what it has to offer.”Adding to the allure, a new partnership with Dress for Success Phoenix (DFSP) will provide students with professional attire and development skills, helping them dress for the success they seek.The job outlook in finance is as promising as a budding romance, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting a 7% growth over the next decade, translating to about 980,200 job openings annually. This growth presents numerous opportunities for women entering the field, offering a chance at a long-term, fulfilling career relationship.As these young women embark on their financial journey, they're not just learning about money—they're falling in love with the possibilities of their own potential. And that might just be the most romantic story of all.ABOUT ARIZONA COUNCIL ON ECONOMIC EDUCATION The Arizona Council on Economic Education (ACEE) is a 501(C)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and financial literacy and workforce development in Arizona. ACEE is the only statewide organization in Arizona which serves public, charter, tribal, home, private, and juvenile detention schools; has a strong, affiliated academic base with universities and community colleges; partners with the Arizona Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Bank; and prepares teachers in teaching and students in learning personal finance, economics and career readiness skills. www.azecon.org

