Blue Goat Cyber to Sponsor and Attend LSI USA ‘25 Emerging Medtech Summit

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Goat Cyber, a leader in medical device cybersecurity, proudly announces its sponsorship of the LSI USA ‘25 Emerging Medtech Summit at the Waldorf Astoria, Monarch Beach, March 17-21, 2025.As a trusted partner in FDA cybersecurity compliance, Blue Goat Cyber helps MedTech innovators secure their devices from cyber threats while ensuring regulatory approval. With services like penetration testing, SBOM management, threat modeling, and FDA documentation, Blue Goat Cyber ensures devices meet strict cybersecurity standards from design to market. Christian Espinosa , Founder and CEO, stated, “We’re thrilled to support MedTech innovation at LSI USA ‘25. Our mission is to secure life-saving devices and help manufacturers achieve regulatory success.”Blue Goat Cyber’s sponsorship reflects its commitment to advancing secure medical technology and empowering MedTech companies with the cybersecurity expertise needed for success.Attendees of LSI USA ‘25 can connect with Blue Goat Cyber to explore tailored cybersecurity solutions that help medical device companies navigate complex regulatory landscapes, avoid costly submission delays, and protect patient safety.With a proven track record of securing FDA approvals, Blue Goat Cyber offers full-spectrum cybersecurity services that support manufacturers through the entire product lifecycle, from secure product design and risk assessments to postmarket vulnerability monitoring.The LSI USA ‘25 summit provides a platform for MedTech leaders, investors, and innovators to collaborate, share insights, and drive the future of healthcare technology. Blue Goat Cyber’s participation underscores its role as a key player in the MedTech cybersecurity landscape, dedicated to ensuring that medical devices are secure, compliant, and ready for market.To learn more about Blue Goat Cyber’s services or schedule a meeting at LSI USA ‘25, visit bluegoatcyber.com

