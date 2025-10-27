Blue Goat Cyber Brings Global Medical Device Cybersecurity Expertise to SWITCH Singapore 2025
Blue Goat Cyber to attend SWITCH Singapore 2025, offering one-on-one meetings and showcasing global medical device cybersecurity expertise.
Representing Blue Goat Cyber are Christian Espinosa, CEO, and Melissa Espinosa, VP of Strategic Partnerships. The team is actively scheduling one-on-one meetings with MedTech innovators, manufacturers, and investors to discuss how robust cybersecurity strategies can accelerate regulatory success, patient safety, and global market expansion.
“Cybersecurity is now inseparable from patient safety,” said Christian Espinosa, CEO of Blue Goat Cyber. “At Blue Goat, we help manufacturers move faster and safer — turning regulatory complexity into competitive advantage.”
Blue Goat Cyber has supported more than 200 successful global submissions, helping manufacturers meet FDA and international cybersecurity requirements with precision. The company delivers end-to-end lifecycle protection — from secure design consulting and risk assessments to penetration testing, full documentation, regulatory submissions, and postmarket management — all backed by a 100% submission approval guarantee.
“SWITCH is where bold innovation meets global opportunity,” said Melissa Espinosa, VP of Strategic Partnerships. “We’re excited to connect with companies that understand cybersecurity isn’t just compliance — it’s confidence, credibility, and trust in every device.”
About Blue Goat Cyber
Blue Goat Cyber is a global leader in medical device cybersecurity, helping manufacturers meet FDA and international regulatory requirements with confidence. With over 200 successful submissions and a 100% approval guarantee, Blue Goat delivers complete lifecycle cybersecurity — from design consulting to postmarket resilience — ensuring security, compliance, and peace of mind across the world.
