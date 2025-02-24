Cobb Cole Law Firm Celebrates 100 Years of Legal Service

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobb Cole , the largest law firm on Central Florida's east coast, is proud to announce its 100th anniversary of providing exceptional legal services in Volusia County. Since its establishment in 1925, the firm has been a trusted and respected name in the legal industry.William M. Cobb founded the firm in 1925. His youngest son Thomas T. Cobb joined his father’s practice in 1939 upon his graduation from John B. Stetson University’s College of Law. Seven months later, William Cobb passed away and Tom Cobb was left to manage and maintain the existing practice. He continued running the practice until 1944 when he joined the Navy, having briefly partnered with Roger West. Upon his return in 1945, Cobb dissolved the partnership and set a vision for growth inspired by discussions with colleague Pete Blackwell about the potential of collaborative offices with diverse expertise.Determined to build a substantial multi-lawyer firm in Daytona Beach, Cobb sought partners and associates with the character and intellect necessary to uphold the firm's esteemed reputation. In 1950, W. Warren Cole Jr., a Duke University School of Law graduate, joined forces with Cobb, marking the first step towards institutional growth for Cobb Cole. Together, they focused on building a first-class law firm, emphasizing perseverance and commitment to excellence through a strategic hiring process."Brains are dime a dozen, but judgment is priceless." -Thomas T. Cobb, 1992Tom Cobb and Warren Cole proceeded to make influential moves in hiring associates Samuel A. Bell and Edwin Jay Bond Jr. Both would later play integral roles in the development of this diverse and powerful firm. Cobb Cole has been home to countless civic leaders and continues to maintain a vibrant presence as an influential partner in the improvement and sustainability of Volusia County.Through service to our clients and community organizations, Cobb Cole has helped with the redevelopment projects like the Daytona International Speedway One Daytona , and Brown & Brown’s downtown headquarters, the expansion of institutional facilities like the DeLand Airport Industrial Park and Halifax Health, and the establishment of new developments including Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Research Park , as well as numerous housing, commercial and industrial developments throughout our area. The firm’s environmental practice is focused on sustainable redevelopment with several brownfield redevelopments in Volusia County and throughout the State of Florida. In addition, Cobb Cole maintains robust practice groups focused on commercial and civil litigation, real estate, corporate organizations and transactions, intellectual property, tax and estate planning and family law.“Our vision is to be an unrivaled legal provider and historically influential civic leader in our community.” – Managing Partner, Mark WattsCobb Cole has two locations: an office in downtown DeLand and an office in One Daytona. The firm is home to 23 attorneys providing comprehensive services in 13 practice areas, ranging from civil litigation to land use and zoning.For more information about Cobb Cole and its services, please visit their website at www.cobbcole.com

