Cobb Cole Announces New Partner Jessica Gow

Jessica L. Gow, Partner

DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daytona Beach, FL – Cobb Cole is proud to announce the promotion of Jessica Gow to partner status. A native of Ocala, Florida, Jessica's commitment to environmental law and land use has positioned her as a leader in the field, and her extensive background illustrates her dedication to serving clients and communities.Jessica Gow graduated Magna Cum Laude as an Honors Scholar from the University of West Florida before earning her law degree from the Florida State University College of Law. She has been employed with Cobb Cole as an associate attorney since 2018.Jessica specializes in land use and environmental law, guiding clients through the regulatory and permitting processes for development projects. She has a strong focus on the redevelopment of real property through Florida's Brownfield Program. In recognition of her expertise, Jessica achieved board certification in City, County, and Local Government Law through the Florida Board of Bar Examiners in 2024 and was recognized as a 2024 Super Lawyers Rising Starby Thomson ReutersIn addition to her professional responsibilities, Jessica prioritizes a powerful presence and commitment to a diverse range of community organizations and professional associations. She was recognized as the Daytona Beach News Journal’s 2023 Women in Business, Civic Leader of the Year, and was named the 2022 Member of the Year for Florida’s Planning and Zoning Association. She earned the title of VCARD (Volusia County Association of Responsible Development) Member of the Year in 2021.Jessica Gow is an advocate for Volusia County and serves as an active board member for the Daytona International Speedway Checkered Flag Committee, the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce Cornerstone Committee, the Volusia County Environmental and Natural Resources Committee, and the Volusia Forever Advisory Committee.Cobb Cole is thrilled to welcome Jessica Gow as the firm’s newest partner.For more information about Cobb Cole and its services, please visit their website at www.cobbcole.com

