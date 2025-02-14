CE meets HKSAR Chief Executive to discuss enhanced cooperation

MACAU, February 14 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met in Hong Kong with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Mr John Lee Ka-chiu. The two officials exchanged views on a number of topics, including deepening industrial cooperation in multiple fields, namely science and technology innovation, finance, traditional Chinese medicine, tourism, culture and sports, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions), and commerce.

During today’s meeting at the Government House in Hong Kong, Mr Sam and Mr Lee also had an in-depth exchange on ways to jointly promote the high-quality development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and better serve the country's development.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Sam expressed gratitude to the Hong Kong authorities for their continued support to Macao’s development. Hong Kong and Macao are both Special Administrative Regions (SARs) of the People’s Republic of China, practising the “One country, two systems” principle, which has given both SARs significant institutional advantages, noted Mr Sam. Despite their different development orientations and focuses, Hong Kong and Macao complemented each other strongly. Enhancing cooperation on the existing solid foundation would lead to greater development for both regions, said Mr Sam.

Mr Sam stated that the important speeches and instructions by President Xi Jinping, including the emphasis put on promoting appropriate economic diversification and building a higher-level platform for opening up to the outside world, had injected new momentum into cooperation between Hong Kong and Macao. Both regions should align with the country’s overall development strategy, seize the opportunities presented by the development of the Greater Bay Area, and continuously enhance cooperation, to achieve mutual benefits and a win-win outcome, ultimately improving the well-being of people living in Hong Kong and Macao.

During today’s meeting, Mr Sam and Mr Lee also exchanged views on the continuous advancement of judicial assistance between the two SARs.

Members of the MSAR Government delegation attending the meeting included: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Other officials of the HKSAR Government attending the meeting were: the Chief Secretary for Administration, Mr Chan Kwok-ki; the Financial Secretary, Mr Paul Chan Mo-po; the Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs, Mr Erick Tsang Kwok-wai; the Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry, Mr Sun Dong; the Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Ms Mable Chan; the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Ms Rosanna Law Shuk-pui, and the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Carol Yip Man-kuen.

Prior to the meeting, Mr Sam and the delegation visited the Hong Kong Science Park and the Hong Kong Palace Museum to gain a better understanding of Hong Kong’s innovation and technology development, as well as of the outcomes of its cultural and heritage cooperation with the mainland.

Mr Sam stated that Macao was accelerating its efforts to promote appropriate economic diversification, with the traditional Chinese medicine and “Big Health” industry, alongside high and new technology industries, being the pivot.

Macao is also striving to become a multiple-culture exchange and cooperation base with an emphasis on Chinese culture. Mr Sam hoped that, with further integration within the Greater Bay Area, Hong Kong and Macao could continue to deepen cooperation in related industries and in the cultural field, promoting each other’s joint development.