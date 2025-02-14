NEW COLLEGE ANNOUNCES 2025 SOCRATIC STAGE SERIES: A NATIONAL FORUM FOR FREE SPEECH, DEBATE, AND CIVIL DISCOURSE

Russell Brand, Tom Homan, Alan Dershowitz, Dr. Judith Butler & more take New College’s stage to discuss today’s most complex and pressing issues.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New College of Florida, ranked the No. 1 Public Liberal Arts College by Washington Monthly (2024), proudly presents the 2025 Socratic Stage Dialogue Series, a premier national forum dedicated to intellectual debate, free speech, and civil discourse.The Spring 2025 speaker series will feature an extraordinary lineup of influential scholars, authors, policy experts, and thought leaders addressing topics from media and medicine to law, immigration, and the future of higher education. Key speakers include Russell Brand, Tom Homan, Alan Dershowitz, Dr. Judith Butler, Dr. Scott W. Atlas, Chad Wolf, Steven Donziger, Dr. Stanley Fish, Mollie Hemingway and other highly anticipated speakers who will tackle the most pressing issues of our time.“At a time when open dialogue is under threat, the Socratic Stage at New College is where real conversations happen,” said New College President Richard Corcoran. “We believe that the only way to move society forward is through open, honest, and often challenging discussions. New College is committed to fostering intellectual courage, fearless inquiry, and civil discourse and bringing the most interesting and important conversations to the mainstage.”2025 Socratic Stage SeriesNew College will host eight major events in Spring 2025, held on campus at Sainer Auditorium, unless otherwise noted. Select discussions will be livestreamed on YouTube and X (formerly Twitter), and ticketing will be available at NCF.edu/SocraticStage A Conversation on Gender: Culture and Academia | Dr. Judith Butler & Dr. Stanley Fish | February 18A Conversation on the Value of Liberal Arts Education Today | Dr. Joshua T. Katz, Tom Steiner & Dr. David Rancourt | February 25Defeat, Hope, and the Creation of the Hebrew Bible | Dr. Jacob L. Wright | March 6The Politics of Medicine: Who Controls the Future of Medical Education? | Dr. Scott W. Atlas & Dr. Stanley Goldfarb | March 8Borders, National Sovereignty, Rule of Law: What’s Next for U.S. Immigration Policy? | Tom Homan & Chad Wolf | March 20Thinking without Permission: A Conversation with Russell Brand on Free Speech, Censorship, and Cultural Power | Russell Brand & Mark Famiglio, Chairman, Sarasota Film Festival | Date and Location to be announced!Truth, Bias, and Power: How the Transformation of America’s Media is Reshaping Society | Dr. Scott W. Atlas, Ben Domenech & Mollie Hemingway | May 6Justice or Politics? The Weaponization of Law in Modern America | Alan Dershowitz & Steven Donziger | May 22Also announced this week, Alan Dershowitz, one of the most prominent legal minds of our time, will serve as New College’s 2025 Commencement Speaker, underscoring the institution’s commitment to free inquiry and civil debate.For more details, ticketing, and livestream access, visit NCF.edu/SocraticStage.For more details on the 2025 Commencement Ceremony, event logistics, and media access, visit: NCF.edu/Commencement Founded in 1960, New College of Florida is a top-ranked public liberal arts college and serves as Florida’s Honors College. Recognized for its academic excellence, rigorous inquiry, and commitment to free expression, New College offers more than 50 undergraduate majors, graduate programs in Applied Data Science and Marine Mammal Science, and a growing NAIA athletics program.For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:Director of Public Policy Events

