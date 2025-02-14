Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Home Improvement Fraud

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25B5000477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 1/30/25, 1237 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Stone Hill Ln, Monkton

VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud

 

ACCUSED: Isaac Fleming

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

 

VICTIM: Leonore Tjia

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 1/30/25 at approximately 1237 hours, Troopers received a report of a home improvement fraud at a residence located on Stone Hill Lane in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Isaac Fleming (44) of Charlotte, VT entered into an agreement for more than $1,000 with an owner for home improvement and failed to fulfil the agreement or refund the payment. On 2/13/25, Fleming was located and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/7/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

