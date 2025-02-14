New Haven Barracks/ Home Improvement Fraud

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25B5000477 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter STATION: New Haven CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919 DATE/TIME: 1/30/25, 1237 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Stone Hill Ln, Monkton VIOLATION: Home Improvement Fraud ACCUSED: Isaac Fleming AGE: 44 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT VICTIM: Leonore Tjia AGE: 35 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Monkton, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/30/25 at approximately 1237 hours, Troopers received a report of a home improvement fraud at a residence located on Stone Hill Lane in the Town of Monkton. Investigation revealed Isaac Fleming (44) of Charlotte, VT entered into an agreement for more than $1,000 with an owner for home improvement and failed to fulfil the agreement or refund the payment. On 2/13/25, Fleming was located and issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 4/7/25, 1230 hours COURT: Addison LODGED - LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE *Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.