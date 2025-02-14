Deputy Minister Polly Boshielo: Debate on State of the Nation Address

Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly Mme Thoko Didiza;

Chairperson of the NCOP Mme Refilwe Mtshweni- Tsipane;

Honourable Ntate President Cyril Ramaphosa;

Honourable Deputy President Ntate Paul Mashatile;

Honourable Members.

Thobela

The people of South Africa deserve to feel safe and be safe. This fundamental right is enshrined in our National Development Plan Vision 2030, which emphasizes the critical need to strengthen our fight against crime and corruption while building safer communities. We cannot afford to delay; the time for action is now!

We stand at a pivotal moment in our nation's journey, a moment that calls for decisive action and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of all South Africans. The marching orders set forth by President Ramaphosa during SONA are not just directives; they are a clarion call for us to unite and act swiftly to confront the challenges of crime and corruption that threaten our communities.

Through Operation Shanela, the SAPS continues to take bold and decisive approach in dealing with crime: These crime fighting activities include tracking operations, roadblocks, high visibility patrols, stop and searches as well as tracing of wanted suspects. Just for the week, starting from Monday, 03 February to Sunday, 09 February 2025, 2 777 wanted suspects for serious crimes such as murder, attempted murder, rape, business and house robberies were arrested. 209 suspects were arrested for murder, 111 suspects for attempted murder, 247 for rape, 1880 for assault, 174 drug dealers, 1838 for being in possession of drugs, 99 illegal possession of firearms, 1285 illegal foreign nationals, 625 for drunken driving, 1321 rounds of ammunition and 65 hijacked and stolen vehicles were also recovered.

We are continuing to Vala imiGodi and to date, we have confiscated nearly R6 million in cash, along with substantial quantities of illegal minerals and uncut diamonds valued at over R32 million. Between April and November 2024, 79 firearms, 59 vehicles and 20 large mining machines were confiscated, in the process, reducing criminal operations at mining sites.

In Strengthening Border Security, over 611, 910 security actions were conducted to curb illegal activities at borders, leading to the arrest of 6 713 individuals for crime such as illegal immigration, drug trafficking and possession of illegal firearms. Furthermore, we have recorded substantial success against extortion, with 745 cases reported between October 15, 2024, and January 31, 2025. Gauteng leads with 241 cases and 81 arrests, followed closely by the Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal. Every reported case is now in court, and many of the arrested suspects remain in custody, sending a strong message that crime will not be tolerated.

In KwaZulu Natal, two suspected hitmen were arrested after they allegedly shot and killed a 40-year-old Ward Councilor and injured his 42-year-old wife in Sundumblile. Another joint intelligence-driven operation let to the arrest of a 55-year-old suspected drug trafficker with mandrax tablets worth R9 million in Komani on 08 February 2025.

The rise in Construction-related and extortion cases has prompted joint efforts with the NPA and other security agencies to decisively deal with these mafias. These efforts are starting to bear fruits in areas such as Lusikisiki and OR Tambo District in the Eastern Cape. The establishment of the permanent 20 Economic Infrastructure Units will assist in protection of our critical economic infrastructure like in Free State were a truck driver transporting suspected stolen copper cables worth over R8 million was arrested.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), The Hawks, has adopted a multi-agency Task Team approach to tackle the scourge of corruption. A total number of 1,452 suspects of which 1,409 natural persons and 43 juristic persons were secured before the various courts in the country. Of these arrests, 451, representing 32%, are South Africans, whereas 958, representing 68%, are foreign nationals. Of the 1,452 suspects, the Serious Organised Crime Investigation secured 1,172, the 4 Serious Commercial Crime Investigation secured 234, while the Serious Corruption Investigation secured 46 suspects. The issue of illegal immigrants committing crimes in our country is very serious. In Stilfontein, out of 1924, 21 were South Africans.

Our Safer Cities Cooperation Agreements represent a groundbreaking initiative towards a coordinated response to crime. With six agreements already signed in major cities, namely Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay, Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, eThekwini, and Tshwane, we are fostering collaboration among SAPS, local governments, Metro Police, and provincial authorities. This concerted effort is crucial for creating safer environments for all South Africans. This process has assisted the SAPS with force multiplier and together we will be facing criminals from the same command. We are also combining our assets and will cover all areas where we were found wanting.

As SAPS, we are fostering strong partnerships with communities to enhance crime prevention and trust in law enforcement. We allocated R140 million to Community Policing Forums (CPFs) over two years and have provided them with equipment, transport and clothing for the volunteers, enabling them to support SAPS operations more effectively. Over 26 000 Community members now actively work as patrollers, collaborating closely with police sector commanders to enhance visibility and security in local areas. We have also partnered with Business Against Crime South Africa, the “Eyes and Ears Project” and with the private security companies and that have significantly improved response times to incidents like Cash-in-transit (CIT) heists and business robberies.

As we continue to strengthen our fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide, SAPS will ensure comprehensive care for affected victims, we will continue to establish GBV desks at all police stations and where there are gaps, create victim-friendly facilities to provide sensitive and confidential support to survivors. Our ongoing training of detectives ensures that investigators are equipped to handle GBV cases professionally and emphatically. Over 200 outreach campaigns have been conducted, reaching 250 schools to educate communities about GBV prevention and reporting mechanisms.

Criminals are in the minority and cannot be allowed to hold more than 63 million citizens at ransom. We are not a Mafia state, and we will never co-govern with criminals. Now ke nako ya gore tsotsi e ketime and ketima they will do. We have lost many of our police in the hands of criminals. From 01 October 2024-30 January 2025, 21 police officers have been killed, 09 on duty and 12 off duty. Our women and men in blue are mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and they leave behind their loved ones while protecting me and you.

After all, Mr President, we are all enjoined by the Freedom Charter, which declared in Kliptown in 1955 that “There shall be houses, security and comfort in an environment of peace and security.”

Ke a leboga

