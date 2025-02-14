Contact: Heather Tehan, (315) 793-2447

Release Date: February 14, 2025 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting for Culvert and Bridge Replacement Projects in Village of Dolgeville, Herkimer County Open House Set for Thursday, February 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. At the Dolgeville Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Thursday, February 27, pertaining to a proposed culvert replacement project on State Route 167 and a proposed bridge replacement project on State Route 29 in the Village of Dolgeville, Herkimer County. The informal, open-house-style meeting will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Dolgeville Community Center, at 36 Slawson Street in Dolgeville. The meeting is part of NYSDOT’s continuing effort to promote public engagement in the development of transportation projects. Attendees can view preliminary project plans, provide comments, and speak with NYSDOT representatives who will be available to answer individual questions and address concerns about the projects. No formal presentation is planned. Plans call for the replacement of the aging culvert along State Route 167 (South Main Street) between Slawson Street and Cramer Lane in Dolgeville to improve resiliency and enhance safety. Construction is expected to start in Spring of 2025. The bridge replacement project, which is currently in the design phase, will replace the structure that carries State Route 29 over the East Canada Creek and into Fulton County with a modern span that will enhance safety and improve accessibility for pedestrians and bicyclists. The new bridge will also improve hydraulic capacity under the bridge. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2027. For further information, to submit written comments regarding this project or to request a sign language interpreter or assisted listening system or other accommodation at the meeting, please contact Heather Tehan, NYSDOT Public Information Officer, 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13501, or call (315) 793-2447. About the Department of Transportation

It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers!

For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X, regional X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###