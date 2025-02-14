Aiming to Build a More Inclusive Boston

These resolutions focus on enhancing transportation, supporting small businesses, improving constituent services, and addressing the housing affordability crisis. All four resolutions were adopted. Here’s a look at each resolution and its potential impact:

Resolution 1: Supporting a Study on the Feasibility of an Electric Shuttle Bus Program in Boston

This resolution calls for a study to evaluate the feasibility of establishing an electric shuttle bus program connecting Boston’s business districts. The initiative aims to enhance accessibility, foster cultural exchange, support local businesses, reduce traffic congestion, and promote environmental sustainability. By improving movement between districts, the program would benefit residents, tourists, and workers, while stimulating economic growth and creating a more connected community.

Resolution 2: Supporting the Creation of Small Business Trust Cooperatives in Boston

This resolution advocates for the creation and sustainability of Small Business Trust Cooperatives (Trust Coops) in Boston. It proposes developing policies, funding mechanisms, and partnerships to help small businesses — particularly those in underserved communities — access capital, reduce operational costs, and achieve financial stability. By promoting cooperative business models, this resolution seeks to build a more resilient, equitable, and inclusive local economy.

Resolution 3: Improving Constituent Services Through Modern CRM Software

This resolution urges the Mayor and the Administration to prioritize the procurement and implementation of modern Constituent Service Software (CRM) to enhance the efficiency of constituent services. The software would improve tracking, management, and follow-up on constituent inquiries, speeding up response times, boosting transparency, and facilitating better collaboration between City Council offices and city departments. The goal is to improve service delivery, strengthen resident engagement, and increase public trust.

Resolution 4: Supporting a Community Preference Policy for Affordable Housing to Combat Displacement

This resolution seeks to address Boston's housing affordability crisis by urging the Mayor and the Boston Planning & Development Agency (BPDA) to implement a Community Preference Policy. This policy would reserve a percentage of affordable housing units for residents of the neighborhood or district where the development is located, helping to prevent displacement and ensuring equitable access to housing. The resolution emphasizes community engagement and aims to align the policy with fair housing laws, promoting long-term stability for Boston's marginalized and low-income communities.