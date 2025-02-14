Gauteng Health encourages couples to prioritise thier lover’s health this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is encouraging couples to celebrate their love in a way that also prioritises their health. Instead of traditional dinner dates, partners are urged to embrace fun, active experiences that promote physical well-being, such as taking a walk together, going for a picnic, hiking, dancing, or cycling.

February is Healthy Lifestyle Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to highlight the growing risk of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke, and obesity. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), physical inactivity is one of the leading risk factors for NCDs and contributes to an estimated 3.2 million deaths globally each year. WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week to maintain good health, yet many people fall short of this target due to sedentary lifestyles.

In Gauteng, physical inactivity is a major contributor to NCDs, which are among the leading causes of illness and premature death. More than 4.2 million South African adults are living with diabetes, and nearly half of them remain undiagnosed, increasing their risk of serious complications such as heart attacks, strokes, kidney failure, and amputations. In the past financial year alone, Tembisa Tertiary Hospital treated over 1,250 new stroke patients, a clear indication of how lifestyle diseases are placing a strain on the healthcare system.

To reduce the risk of these conditions, regular physical activity is essential. Couples are encouraged to turn their Valentine’s Day into a heart-healthy occasion by exploring active date ideas that won’t burn your pocket such as:

• Taking a walk together – Whether it’s a morning, afternoon, or evening walk, this is a great way to enjoy each other’s company while staying active.

• Hiking or outdoor exploration – A refreshing way to engage with nature while improving heart health.

• Dancing together – Whether at home or in a social setting, dancing is a fun way to keep moving.

• Cycling – A great way to enjoy time together while getting a full- body workout.

• Jogging or participating in a fun run – Running together can be a motivating way to build fitness.

• Stretching and home workouts – Simple, at-home exercises can be done together to improve flexibility and strength.

Regular physical activity lowers the risk of heart disease, strokes, and diabetes, while also reducing stress and improving mental well-being.

Exercising with a partner can help build accountability and make physical activity more enjoyable. Many people find it easier to stay consistent when they have a supportive partner encouraging them.

The department urges everyone, whether in a relationship, with family, or single to use this Valentine’s Day as a chance to start a new tradition of health-conscious living. Love should last a lifetime, and making smart health choices today ensures that partners can enjoy many more special moments together.

